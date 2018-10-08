Flop of the Week: President Trump cops an L for #MeToo comment

news

On Tuesday, October 2, 2018, in defending his embattled Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh, embroiled in the throngs of sexual harassment, American President, Donald Trump forgot the true essence of #MeToo in relation to sexual harassment.

What happened?

Over the past few months, Brett Kavanaugh has become President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, but his confirmation to that seat has been hampered by sexual harassment accusations from Deborah Ramirez and Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University in California.

Kavanaugh has come under intense media scrutiny but has always been backed by the ever-controversial President Trump who feels it is a witch-hunt because Kavanaugh is his candidate.

It came to a head on Tuesday when President Trump tried to skew the #MeToo narrative, painting men as the real victims of #MeToo.

The Washington Post reports that he said, “It’s a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something you may not be guilty of.”

When asked if he had a message for women, the president responded sarcastically, “women are doing great.” He also mocked Blasey Ford later that day.

There is a problem

Due to his power and the already existent cynicism toward #MeToo and #TimesUp, emanating from the minimal false accusations and imperfect accusations, this will definitely impact an already shaky playing field.

People in high places, with reach to influence, should mind their language and comments on sensitive issues that determine the landscape and reaction.

Other times, people like Asia Argento, and Rose McGowan, leading voices against embattled movie exec, Harvey Weinstein do not aid the movement.

There is also the problem of #MeToo being the court of public opinion where lives are ruined from mere accusations purely on the strength of the accuser’s testimony while people also claim that it has become primarily a tool for female victims of sexual harassment.

Those problems are well documented, it does not, however, make men the sole victims in #MeToo.

ALSO READ: Asia Argento scandal proves scum has no gender

No movement is perfect, the real victims are the victims, regardless of gender

Trying to name men the victims of #MeToo is insensitive and cruel of President Trump. It is also a lazy narrative, rich in his sentiment toward Kavanaugh.

The real victims are the real victims, regardless of gender. A good movement should certainly not be invalidated by its weaknesses — no movement is perfect.

Comedian, Trevor Noah, certainly agrees. During Thursday’s taping of “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah," He says, “I find Trump’s most powerful tool is that he knows how to wield victimhood. A feeling is oftentimes more powerful than what’s actually happening. That’s a thing that people take for granted with Donald Trump. It’s his greatest gift, it’s his greatest danger.”

Noah continues, “He knows how to offer victimhood to people who have the least claim to it, which is a really, really powerful tool. There are a lot of men who that message will connect with because that’s a feeling that many men have.

“There are many men who will be afraid to admit it may be, but there are many men who do have that feeling where they’re like, ‘Yeah, I mean this #MeToo movement, it’s gotten outta control.

“If you can convince men that they are the true victims of the #MeToo movement, you get men to fight against a movement that’s really about holding men who are doing bad things accountable as opposed to making all men scapegoats for something that they’re not doing,” he said.

Noah’s comments underline all the problems with Trump’s comments. May God help us all.