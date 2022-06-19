Father’s Day: We asked people who have lost their dads what they miss most about them

We asked 5 of these people what they miss most about their dads and here’s what they had to say:

Side Note: Leave the song below playing in the background while you read the rest of this article

1. Nene

My dad had this playful way of dashing me money; he’d squeeze 1k notes and throw it at me, like kids being mischievous with each other. He was that kind of man and I miss him so much.

After he died in November, we went ahead and bought live chicken for Christmas. But he was always the one to kill chickens at Christmas as no one else can do. It was after we brought the chickens home that we remembered that he was no longer here with us. Omo, fresh sadness just hit everyone and we started crying again.

He left us only two years ago but it’s still a bit difficult. You never truly get over it.

2. Kola

I miss the provision that was assured when he was alive. My dad was a provider, he paid our bills, and worried about us. He carried our matter on his head. No one can possibly do that better and I miss him for that. Now my kid brother’s school fees are on me. I miss that man abeg.

3. John