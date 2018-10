Rich kids show off with funny Falling Stars Challenge

news

While it has not really caught fire in these parts, there is a new, interesting and beautiful trend on Instagram that rich kids now use to show off their wealth.

Imagine what falling out of a Lamborghini with your hands full of expensive items and you fall facedown, then pass out. Imagine how all those belongings you were holding will fall and scatter around you? That’s the idea of The Falling Stars Challenge.

The idea is for social media rich influencers — male or female — to post pictures of themselves elegantly dressed in fancy clothing, mimicking a fall from an expensive car or private jet, landing face-first, and remaining facedown while they surround themselves with expensive belongings, scattered across their body as in the picture above.

It won't be the first viral social trend. Over the past 7 years, we have witnessed trends like Gangnam Style that inspired global flash mobs, Harlem Shake, Ice Bucket Challenge, Mannequin Challenge or the more recent 'In My Feelings' Challenge.

ALSO READ: Know about the sensual Angolan dance that could get you pregnant

It started in China as a trend, off the social media accounts, Weibo and Instagram and South China Morning Post call it the “Flaunt Your Wealth” challenge in Mandarin. The publication also reports ho intense the trend is, a woman was fined in Shanghai for falling out of her Aston Martin.

It has however spread to Russia and India, with other countries like Indonesia and Malaysia witnessing some instances, albeit in lower numbers.

Quartz reports that, "The meme has resulted in more than 1 million messages and 2.3 billion views for the hashtag #炫富假摔 (link in Chinese), translating to “show off fake fall,” on Weibo, which has 431 million monthly active users."

Although it is also being used by regular people of the middle-middle class to the lower middle class people on the social ladder, it is more synonymous with the rich and fabulous. Tech companies are also jumping on the trend for creative ads.

Mashable said, “Some are more elaborate than others; as the Vergo points out, tech companies are jumping on the meme with narrative ads. In this version, someone trips over a rig and somehow manages to spill the contents of his case into a clear layout of the company’s new drone gear.”

Off the success of Hollywood production of Crazy Rich Asians, that switched the perception of Asians across the world, where the wealthy side is now recognized globally, the acceptance of the Asian wealth reality has now become sensibile.

Apparently, it’s not for everybody, unless you will scatter the floor with your fake merchandise.

The rich represent the upper one percent of any demographic. It will be interesting once it hits Twitter Nigeria though, as it will definitely become an object for funny pictures like Santorini.

The problem

People are now disturbing neighbourhood peace for social media as is the recent trend.

Mashable reports that two ladies were recently fined in the Zhejiang, China for disrupting traffic when they attempted the challenge in the middle of the street.

It however seems only a matter of time before we see the trend actually be used by an American or British celebrity and turn it into a global trend.

Enjoy some of our favourite posts so far;