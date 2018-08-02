Enugu is becoming a Nigerian fitness hub

news

The South Eastern Nigerian city has flourished into a ground for blossoming exercise-obsessed youth.

Igbo appreciation is one of enterprise — a particularly beautiful culture. It is driven by positive individuality and competition.

Enugu and Biafra

When Lt. Colonel Odumegwu Ojukwu declared the state of Biafra on May 30, 1967, Enugu became capital of secession. The reputation of the coal city has since been identifiable with that unfortunate turn of events..

As a result, only recently has the reputation of South East, Nigerian started to soar. While Nigerians exercise and some are addicted to cardio, the country as a whole as always lacked behind South Africa at the fitness profession.

In 1991, the sports loving Military Governor of the old Anambra State, encouraged the activity.

Writing for Ozy on September 1, 2017, Eromo Ejegbule provides clarity, “the then military governor of the old Anambra state, from which Enugu was carved out in 1991, was a sports-loving administrator. Emeka Omeruah, a former minister of sports and chairperson of the Nigeria Football Federation when the country won the FIFA U-16 World Championship in 1985 and Olympic soccer gold in 1996, encouraged fitness activities in Enugu’s public spaces.”

Enugu as fitness capital

This sent a tone for the current dedication and acceptance fitness currently enjoys in Enugu State. These days, lots of youthful blood gather at the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium from 6:00am in the morning, boasting over 8 gyms. The more elite members of the society however prefer Okpara Square to Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

On this, Eromo says, “Those in the city’s more highbrow neighborhoods like Independence Layout prefer Okpara Square to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, seen by some of the city’s elite as visited by the “rougher” sections of society.”

Illuminating the viewpoint, Eromo further states of fitness enthusiasm in Enugu as, “one-of-a-kind fitness friendly cut in Nigeria pulling up the reputation of a country that has traditionally languished in Africa’s fitness rankings, behind South Africa.”

If Enugu continues on this trajectory, Nigerian might soon hold a place atop Africa’s fitness rankings, not just for cardio and health purposes, but professionally.

Enugu might have established a significant lead in this fitness race, but she is not alone. Speaking to Pulse, Falusi Ayodeji, a cardio obsessed Lawyer based in Abuja says, “I have read about the health risks of obesity and lack of exercise on the human body. I want to avoid that. Asides that, I like looking good and staying in shape. I only recently turned 28.”

Young Nigerians like Ayodeji can be found around Omole Estate, Isheri, Lagos running hard every morning, staying in shape. Others can be found on the streets of Ogba, Lagos; in the inroads of Magodo and the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge.

Fitness in Lagos

Similar to Enugu, Young Nigerians can be found in and around the environments of the National Stadium and Teslim Balogun Stadium — both in Surulere, Lagos — working out.

Other Nigerian Locations

Away from Lagos, showing fitness as a growing Nigerian obsession, streets like Ijapo, Oba-Ile, Aule and Oda in Akure regularly showcase cardio from even older Nigerians just as young Nigerians work out. The same can be said of Uyo.