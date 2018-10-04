Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

eBay user sells a local Nigerian broom for N27,000

Mad Business A local Nigerian broom sells for N27,000 on eBay

The global 'appreciation' for and obsession with anything Nigerian continues. These days, it's almost like every Nigerian phenomenon becomes a hit in the west.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
eBay user sells a Nigerian local broom for $75 OR N27,000 play

Local Nigerian Broom sells for 27,000 on eBay

(Hackney Council Museum)

It’s another day, another dawn. Another thing of Nigerian origin is a hit with the west.

This time, Naij reports that the object of appreciation is a simple local broom that Yoruba call, ‘Igbale’, Igbo call, ‘Aziza’ and Hausa call, ‘Tsintsiya’ is selling on the popular transaction and pawning platform, eBay for $75.00 or for perspective, about N27,000.

It is also being fused with global natural targets of 'green living' because manufactured brooms are made from fibre and rubber. Brooms are natural and durable. The moment something pops off, everything seems uniquely attractive - that's the Nigerian case at this time.

For more clarity, a broom is that thing members of the APC use during their election campaigns to connote, 'unity.'

play Advert for the broom which sold for N27,000 (eBay/Naij)

 

Its description on eBay reads, “Going green and you want authentic locally made broom from West Africa (Part of the culture here in local homes) “Have the feeling of cleaning your home like Africans have been doing for centuries upon centuries.

play The description for the broom (eBay/Naij)

 

Also good at handling cobwebs. Wonder why people of early ages live long? Well, because while they work and clean their homes, the work-out unknowingly or knowingly.” It ends.

play The advert for that broom which sold for N13,000 (Nairaland)

 

Interestingly, Naij had earlier reported how another broom sold for the Nigerian equivalent of a maddening N13,000.

ALSO READ: How shaku shaku became an object of global obsession

Pulse recently reported how the shaku shaku dance made it as a celebratory dance on upcoming popular video game, NBA2K19. Equally, ‘Afrobeat(s)’ has become a hit with the western audience with acts like Wizkid, Davido, Mr. Eazi, and Mr. 2kay recently enjoying significant success in western markets.

It’s incredible how the west has taken so fast to Nigerian ideals that it seems everything sells. Who knows how much an aso-oke will sell for?

What does this signify?

For one, it means us Nigerians should readily explore the myriad of avenues now open to us in the west. It is time to explore our options and get one step closer to the elusive Nigerian dream.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Mad Business A local Nigerian broom sells for N27,000 on eBaybullet
2 Beer, Drinking in Nigeria The brands you have forgotten aboutbullet
3 Santorini Here's why this Greek tourist destination has been trendingbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Lagos traffic and Lagos life are messing with my mental health
Social Media Here is why you should stay off Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook
Sess Producer hosts listening session new album, Omo Muda
Political Correctness How does the concept of 'sensitive comments' work in Nigeria?
World Contraception Day What exactly does it mean?
Guinness What Nigerians believed about the Stout in the 70s and 80s
Plastic Surgery Why do people in Nigeria get body enhancements?
Beer, Drinking in Nigeria The brands you have forgotten about
Santorini Here's why this Greek tourist destination has been trending
Brutal Killing 23-yr-old man kills 75-yr-old ex-banker over 3k

Pop Culture

Why Nigerian pop culture is so big now, Afrobeats, brain drain
Nigerian Pop Culture Here is why Naija is popping up on the world stage now
5 types of car to buy if you move frequently in Lagos
Auto Tips 5 types of car to buy if you move frequently in Lagos
When is the best time to go house hunting in Lagos
In Lagos When is the best time to go house hunting
Sold yoghurt for 30 years gets N3m from an old customer
Good Deeds After selling Yoghurt for 30 years, man gets gifted N3m by one of his customers
X
Advertisement