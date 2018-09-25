news

In the same article, Pulse queried whether it signals the singer’s endorsement of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and in a way, it does offer some insights into his political affiliations.

Asides performing at the elections, Davido flouted the NYSC rules by openly participating in politics . He even took to his social media pages to endorse his infamous ‘dancing machine’ uncle.

Through the elections, Davido also didn’t hold back in his unrepentant support for his uncle whom he openly canvassed support for, even claiming he had the real results to the Osogbo votes.

In another tweet, he called on President Muhammadu Buhari to back up his claim to integrity. We understand, it’s a family affair and who wouldn’t want his family member to occupy a powerful seat?

The problem however is that, he might have influenced the perception of his uncle from a pop culture perspective.

Celebrities influence electorate when they endorse candidates

Fuji legend, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall (KWAM 1) is a known affiliate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and had provided the soundtrack to Many-an-APC campaign.

During the 2015 Lagos gubernatorial elections, contemporary Nigerian artists; Olamide, Ice Prince, Skales, MI Abaga, Banky W, Dammy Kane, Yemi Alade, Flavour and Desmond Elliot sang an entire song and shot a colourful music video, endorsing current Governor AkinwumiAmbode.

Artists are powerful tools for publicity in this internet world of ‘stanning’ and social media where these acts perceived as demi-gods and are idolized by a dedicated fan base.

Even worse, this fan base follow them to the very end. Whatever they do, this fan base, that numbers in the millions will be swayed to endorse in like manner.

A key tactic you can use in an election is to jump on platforms like Wizkid, Davido or Olamide to wring out endorsements for you through your campaign and you might have more supporters that you would ordinarily have.

One social media post has the power to make or break campaigns. Snapchat has not recovered from celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Rihanna canceling their accounts in the same week.

In like manner, Cristiano Ronaldo made an entire Nike shoe sell out within hours after he posted a video, endorsing it. It’s a crazy world that we live in, where celebrities have their fans gulping down whatever they endorse, without thoughts.

Artistes need to realize that they are a platform, with a dedicated fan base of people who idolize and even worship them, celebrating whatever they do.

Moreover, it matters when they come in to tip the scales in situations like campaigns, where the voters are still undecided on who to vote.

Either they don’t care, or they don’t realize the responsibility they have as movers of social change and as role models to an entire generation of fans.

Even crazier, they are vehicles to sway opinions when it matters. They are the self-made creators of their own destiny. People relate with them more than they do politicians.

What did Davido influence?

For the most part, Davido made his uncle, look like the cool person, swanky person millennials can relate to as he already has a viral social media presence with his dancing antics.

You also have to credit his PR team who understood the concept that there’s is nothing as bad PR — PR is PR. They turned his negativity into a selling point of popularity.

They then sealed it with the Davido move, which sealed his appeal with Davido’s fan base, who probably immediately found an identity with the ‘dancing senator.’

Empathy

When things appeared to not be going the Senator’s way during the elections that he allegedly won, but was cheated out of, Davido was a key figure that drove pity his way from the electorate.

They used Davido to paint his uncle as a worthy winner, being cheated from his seat by a terrible government of the day — the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In some ways, despite the failures of the APC incumbent, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who hadn’t paid civil servants their salaries for over 30 months, the influence of Davido cannot be downplayed.

In the end, it is without question that Davido influenced the landscape of the Osun gubernatorial elections, simply by his social media presence.

Yes, it’s a modern world. Social media is a veritable campaign tool, especially when powered by pedigrees as Davido.

It’s just a shame we don’t have softwares to measure this influence with. Retweets and Likes are not just social media sentiments. They have effects.

Incredibly, social media users started calling Davido names like ‘activist’. Pity is a tool in election — it is empathy.

Is he a role model on youth participation in politics though? NO!