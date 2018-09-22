news

Nigerian writer, Ngozi Chimamanda-Adichie has been named the winner of the Everett M. Rogers Award.

This was revealed in a press release by The Norman Lear Centre, a multidisciplinary research and Public policy centre with a focus on how entertainment and industry impact society.

This Norman Lear Centre has presented the award since 2007 on behalf of the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism.

The women’s rights activist, critic, and feminist is set to receive the award on February 7, 2019, and speak at USC Annenberg ceremony.

What is the Everett M. Rogers award?

The USC Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism is a leader in education and scholarship in communication, journalism, public diplomacy and public relation at all levels.

The award is presented in honour of Annenberg’s late Professor Everett M. Rodgers, the author of Diffusion of Innovations, the second most cited book in social sciences.

The award recognizes excellence in social causes, journalism, media, academia, authoring, and communication.

In the press release, USC Annenberg’s Dean, Willow Bay says, “Her singular voice and her power to inspire made Chimamanda the unanimous choice for the 2019 Rodgers Award.”

USC Annenberg Professor and Norman Lear Center Director, Martin Kaplan added, “Her visit to our school will continue the global conversation about race, gender, and identity to which she’s contributed so eloquently.”

He ended by saying, “Ev Rodgers (The Kate professor), showed how storytelling could be a catalyst for empowerment and development in Africa and South Asia. Chimamanda-Adichie’s work carries that insight worldwide.”

Some previous winners of the Ev Rodgers Award are, USC Annenberg Public Policy Center Director, Kathleen Hill Jamieson who won in 2018 and 2013 winner, Stanford University Sociology Professor, Mark Granovetter.