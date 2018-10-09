news

On Sunday, October 6, 2018, Twitter NG got whiff of a potential scandal allegedly involving the outing of a gay basher as a homosexual.

As usual, Sub Delivery Zone was around to curate the juicy details between @DrightSauce and @Olaminrewaju which you can read below;

It was a double header of gossip as the openly gay @Sesnell threatened to expose a popular Nigerian homophobe Twitter user whose handle starts with a 'K' and has been suspended twice for being a closeted gay man. He claims he had sex with that person and has a video.

Obviously, both stories provided enough content for Twitter bants and gossip. Interestingly, these stories also raised the issue of homophobia from the supposedly woke Nigerian community on Twitter.

It was, however, ridiculous that a lot of supposed progressive minds on Twitter waited with bated breath to see a supposed gay hating individual outed as a gay man.

Being gay is outlawed in Nigeria, and romanticizing the idea will mostly get you in trouble. However, the moment you claim to be a ‘gay-friendly’ person with progressive ideas, you should embody that which you claim till the end.

The issue was how a lot of supposed 'woke' people celebrated the potential outing of a closeted gay person, in a society that abhors gay people.

What then is the gist?

The gist here is progressive minds shouldn't be bystanders in a situation such as this.

And here comes the double standard. If you claim to be a supporter of the LGBT community you should not be grinning with delight when an individual is being forced out of the closet despite his alleged past utterances.

Let's keep the same energy and be woke at all times and not when it favours us.