Canada legalizes nationwide use of weed

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

It’s a joyous day for counter-culture in Canada, where delirium is in the air, as marijuana retailers, consumers and enthusiasts across the country can now openly sell up to 30 grams of marijuana to consumers, as long as laws are adhered to.

Talk about a perfect collision course of capitalism and joyous consumers enjoying quality service by default.

Canada became only the second country — after Uruguay — to legalize marijuana nationwide.

One can only imagine the celebration by potheads who have dreamt about this day for a very long time. Being a multi-ethnic land that includes our Caribbean brothers for Jamaica, they are about to ball out of here to have mad fun.

According to CNN, this announcement of The Cannabis Act comes on the back of a campaign pledge of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to curb underage marijuana consumption and weed-related convictions.

Another angle is that of health, where cancer, ALS and multiple sclerosis patients are sometimes advised to consume medical marijuana.

While CNN says, “Legalizing cannabis is expected to create an industry worth more than $4 billion in Canada,” and even with the stringent laws, some healthcare professionals fear the effects of a nationwide legalization of marijuana, but the government has also taken steps to curb driving under the influence of marijuana.

Steps are also being taken to exonerate people previously convicted of marijuana possession of 30 grams of weed and under - there was however silence on whether the age of possession matters.

On age, CNN reports that, “Adults will be allowed to buy, use, possess and grow recreational marijuana, under the law. In Quebec and Alberta, the legal age is 18; it’s 19 in the remainder of the country. The measure legalizing the recreational use of the drug passed the Senate in June.”

That said, you cannot travel in or out of Canada with weed.

ALSO READ: A new deadly form of marijuana is slowly wreaking havoc in Nigeria's cities

Where can you purchase marijuana?

CNN says, “Marijuana will not be sold in the same location as alcohol or tobacco. Consumers are expected to purchase the drug from retailers regulated by provinces and territories or from federally licensed producers when those options are not available.”

Officials in Manitoba and Nova Scotia say stores will be limited at first, but acknowledged the shops will increase over time. Across the world, legalization of weed seems an inevitability.