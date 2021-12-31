AYKO showcases exciting 5 new talents from its competition

The social event was held at Sao Cafe in Lekki, Lagos.

The well-attended event was graced by industry experts, socialites, and Nigerian singer Ric Hassani.

Setting the tone of the evening was a jazz music live band who maximized their slot fully.

Omoboriola Adunni performed renditions of of Asa’s ‘Jailer’ ‘No One’ (Alicia Keys), ‘Perfect’ (Ed Sheeran), and ‘Bibanke’ (Asa).

Sure Boy (Similoluwa Afolabi) delivered freestyle rap lines in real-time before Adunni teamed up with model Adedokun Abisola and dancer Inimfo Iniama.

These talents for weeks, were put through a series of workshops and masterclasses to groom them for the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In a brief session with Adunni, she acknowledged that her confidence level as a performer has improved.

"I am standing here tonight, immensely proud. 18 months, or two years ago, we had this idea, we talked about it, strategized, we were pretty sure what the outcome would be and where we might have gotten tonight," co-founder Koya Onagoruwa said.