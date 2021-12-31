RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Gist  >  pop-culture

AYKO showcases exciting 5 new talents from its competition

These talents for weeks, were put through a series of workshops and masterclasses.

As part of its plan to boost Nigerian creatives, AYKO Agency has showcased all the winners of its talent competition to a private audience.

The social event was held at Sao Cafe in Lekki, Lagos.

The well-attended event was graced by industry experts, socialites, and Nigerian singer Ric Hassani.

Setting the tone of the evening was a jazz music live band who maximized their slot fully.

Omoboriola Adunni performed renditions of of Asa’s ‘Jailer’ ‘No One’ (Alicia Keys), ‘Perfect’ (Ed Sheeran), and ‘Bibanke’ (Asa).

Sure Boy (Similoluwa Afolabi) delivered freestyle rap lines in real-time before Adunni teamed up with model Adedokun Abisola and dancer Inimfo Iniama.

These talents for weeks, were put through a series of workshops and masterclasses to groom them for the Nigerian entertainment industry.

In a brief session with Adunni, she acknowledged that her confidence level as a performer has improved.

"I am standing here tonight, immensely proud. 18 months, or two years ago, we had this idea, we talked about it, strategized, we were pretty sure what the outcome would be and where we might have gotten tonight," co-founder Koya Onagoruwa said.

"Seeing Sure Boy’s performance, you can tell he is a future superstar, and this goes for all of them."

