Nigerian comedian compares Bola Tinubu to Sir Alex Ferguson

The 80-year-old Scot has won more trophies than any other manager in the history of football.

Ferguson is also one of the most popular managers in English football history, due to his immense success with Premier League giants Manchester United, particularly in the 1990s after his "Class of '92", contributed to making the club one of the richest and most successful in the world.

However, the former Red Devils boss has now been compared to the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress' Presidential campaign - Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu by popular Instagram comedian, MC Jollof.

Speaking in an interview with veteran radio personality Dr. Freeze, MC Jollof claimed that the APC City boy' is the Alex Ferguson of our time, comparing Tinubu's interest in the 2023 Presidency to the most successful manager in English football.

'He is the Sir Alex Ferguson of our time, just like Paul Scholes.

He came one year and gave them the Premier league' MC Jollof said.

MC Jollof's claim, while confirming his support for the 70-year-old APC Chieftain, seems to hint at the success achieved by Tinubu who has been in politics for over two decades.

The APC Presidential flag-bearer and former Governor of Lagos state, has often times been credited, with successfully winning elections for the party, as has been evident with his party's dominance at the seat of power in the Metropolis since his tenure ended in May of 2007.

Tinubu has also largely been synonymous with success, helping APC retain power in the South-Western region of Nigeria at State level as well as helping the party dethrone the ruling PDP party being the then-opposition in the 2015 General Elections.

It's also easy to understand MC Jollof's sentiments with his comparisons to the former Red devil's boss, even though it sounds overly exaggerated.

During his time at Man United, Ferguson won the Premier League title, a record- 13 times, holding the record for the most by one manager.

He is also the first manager in the history of the English league to win three consecutive league titles, of which he did twice by the way.