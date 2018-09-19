Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

Amidst storm, Falz emails members of Sweet Boys Association

Sweet Boys Association President Falz sends email update to members of SBA

In the email, he promised an inauguration party

  • Published:
Amidst storm, Falz emails members of Sweet Boys Association play

President Falz of the Sweet Boys Association

(Vevo)

On September 17, 2018, Pulse published a breakdown on Falz’s Sweet Boys Association where he is self-acclaimed President.

The movement has however been very unwelcome with Nigerian women who want it to connote negativity like ‘slay queen’ or ‘small girl, big god’ do.

In response, Falz has stated hhe intends to use the organization and move forward with processes in a mail to the members of the Sweet Boys Association, calling objections, “defamatory statements.”

ALSO READ: Lagos is messing with my mental health

He even plans a party. He starts the Presidential mail by saying, “It has come to my notice that a lot of people have published defamatory statements against our association particularly via the medium know as Twitter.

 

He continues, “We are just observing and un-looking! Because, if person thin am too much, person go vex! *side eye emojis*

As the mail progresses, Falz underlines the objectives of the “Prestigious organisation” as that of, “Shaping individuals of male species into attractive, intelligent and ambitious gentlemen.

ALSO READ: Falz's flawless roll-out for 'Sweet Boy' deserves commendation

He wants the SBA to create men of, “admirable appearance and respectful conduct *insert unconcerned emoji*” and wants his members to revisit their Code of Conduct when they are in doubt.

Then, he makes the key announcement, “our super-exclusive induction parry for the new members, during which small chops and other instruments of merriment will be in abundance *insert smiling and loud speaker emojis*

He then signs the mail with the hashtags #SweetBoy, #SBA and #SweetBoysAssociation.

I guess it’s not a joking sturvs anymore.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 Commercial Bikes Here's why we refer to motorcycles as 'okada' in Nigeriabullet
2 Sweet Boys Association Falz's creation; the origin, the truth and the...bullet
3 Instagram Models A step-by-step guide to how thots sell sex onlinebullet

Related Articles

AMVCA 2018 4 things you should expect to see at African movie ceremony
Nickfest 2018 Falz, Adekunle Gold, Simi, Mayorkun to thrill at this year's edition
New Video Falz - 'Sweet Boy'
Reading Culture Books are good, but we equally need free thinking
Sweet Boys Association Falz's creation; the origin, the truth and the evolution as a tool for social media 'gender wars'
Pulse Opinion Lagos traffic and Lagos life are messing with my mental health
Commercial Bikes Here's why we refer to motorcycles as 'okada' in Nigeria

Pop Culture

South African Supreme Court legalizes weed consumption
Marijuana South Africa legalizes the 'private' use of weed
Viewing centres better for Champions League than bars, lounges
Football in Nigeria Why viewing centres are better for UEFA champions league matches than sports bars and lounges
Facebook Users have a new slang for 'Happy Birthday'
Happy Earth Strong Day Facebook Users have a new slang for 'Happy Birthday'
Sharon, Makoko Fresh
Sharon Here is how a 17-yr-old girl used an invention to help fishermen in Maroko
X
Advertisement