On September 17, 2018, Pulse published a breakdown on Falz’s Sweet Boys Association where he is self-acclaimed President.

The movement has however been very unwelcome with Nigerian women who want it to connote negativity like ‘slay queen’ or ‘small girl, big god’ do.

In response, Falz has stated hhe intends to use the organization and move forward with processes in a mail to the members of the Sweet Boys Association, calling objections, “defamatory statements.”

He even plans a party. He starts the Presidential mail by saying, “It has come to my notice that a lot of people have published defamatory statements against our association particularly via the medium know as Twitter.”

He continues, “We are just observing and un-looking! Because, if person thin am too much, person go vex! *side eye emojis*”

As the mail progresses, Falz underlines the objectives of the “Prestigious organisation” as that of, “Shaping individuals of male species into attractive, intelligent and ambitious gentlemen.”

He wants the SBA to create men of, “admirable appearance and respectful conduct *insert unconcerned emoji*” and wants his members to revisit their Code of Conduct when they are in doubt.

Then, he makes the key announcement, “our super-exclusive induction parry for the new members, during which small chops and other instruments of merriment will be in abundance *insert smiling and loud speaker emojis*”

He then signs the mail with the hashtags #SweetBoy, #SBA and #SweetBoysAssociation.

I guess it’s not a joking sturvs anymore.