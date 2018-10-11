Kizomba: Here is the sensual Angolan dance that could get you pregnant

news

Over the last week, the African social media mainstream has been treated to the vibe and magic of the Kupe Dance through social 50-second skits and pseudo-flash mobs group dance.

The concept has now become a viral trend like Drake’s In My Feelings challenge, the Harlem Shake or the Mannequin Challenge.

While that has been going on, another dance has been steady bubbling under, building a steady following. The dance is The Angolan Kizomba Dance.

You might know Angola more for the Bashment, but Kizomba is more ethical, slower and more sensual, and it allows couples to move to its steady rhythm and create a vibe.

What is Kizomba?

It is an Angolan genre of dance that began as a musical genre circa 1984. In the Angolan language of Kimbundu, Kizomba means ‘dance.’

Drawing influence from the faster and less methodical Semba, Kizomba is the more methodical, more sensual, romantic and more ballroom dance-esque.

Even at first glance, influences of dance rhythms like the footwork shares similarities with Salsa or mambo, the waist movement of the Rumba, the swank of the Mambo or the culture of fox-trot or the waltz are palpable.

In some ways, it feels like Kizomba is the dance birthed of multiple influences into a modern, contemporary dance that can be performed on the dance floor and in clubs.

Kizomba is also at its visual best when performed by two dancers, preferably male and female. The waist movements alone are enough to entice you.

Some sections of social media have also branded Kizomba, “dangerous,” with its attitude centered around heightening 'the vibe' and pheromone levels between dance partners and any couple.

If performed by people who already have ‘something’ going on, the possibilities might be infinite.

Sometimes confused with the Cola-Zouk, the Kizomba has also been popularized in Brazil, Portugal, China, and Australia by proponents like Kelly Kei, Bonga and Anselmo Ralph.

These days, Kizomba is the dance that might take over Africa soon.

Warning: Only perform Kizomba with strangers and in open places. Have a nice weekend.