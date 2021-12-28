All for Clout: Lion of Africa, Capella team up with Gt Da Guitarman

After a couple of years of grinding in the music space, Lion says he's getting accepted.

“It takes a miracle for a new act to break in and begin to get recognition," he said.

"With a veteran like Unlimited LA shooting the music of 'Tire', it positioned me as someone ready for the music business. I appreciate my supportive team and record label.

Lion and Cappella are also working on a body of work which will drop in the first quarter of 2022 under Saanu records.