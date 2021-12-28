Lion Africa and Capella tapped multi-talented guitarist and artiste Gtdaguitarman for 'Tire' and collaborated alone on 'Asiko'.
All for Clout: Lion of Africa, Capella team up with Gt Da Guitarman
Fast-rising artiste Oluwasaanu Sogo popularly known as Lion Africa and Capella real name Oluwasaanu Ileri Iyanu have done a live rendition of their songs 'Tire' and 'Asiko.
After a couple of years of grinding in the music space, Lion says he's getting accepted.
“It takes a miracle for a new act to break in and begin to get recognition," he said.
"With a veteran like Unlimited LA shooting the music of 'Tire', it positioned me as someone ready for the music business. I appreciate my supportive team and record label.
Lion and Cappella are also working on a body of work which will drop in the first quarter of 2022 under Saanu records.
"Music lovers are bound to enjoy our body of work in 2022. Its going to be lit," Cappella said.
