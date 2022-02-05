RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Gist  >  pop-culture

Actress Titilola Ajayi sets up 'Feast of Love' to celebrate fans for Valentine's Day

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actress says the initiative is to show love to fans.

Titilola Ajayi (Instagram)
Titilola Ajayi (Instagram)

In celebration of this year's Valentine's Day, actress and filmmaker Titilola Ajayi has set up an initiative called 'Feast of love' to celebrate her fans.

Recommended articles

'Feast of love' is a love driven initiative created to appreciate couples and lovers who desire to solidify their relationships.

"Everyone knows Valentine's day is a time to show love. Though I believe love should be shown to others from time to time," Ajayi said.

"Feast of Love is a dinner date put together by myself and team to celebrate lovers who are in my fan base."

Ajayi wants fans to share a video on social media recounting that quality they cherish in their partner.

The video entries will run from February 5-12. The videos of couples with highest social media engagement will be selected for the Valentine's Day Date.

The chosen couple will be treated to a dinner with Ajayi, will win consolation prizes, amongst other side attractions.

"The least of what we can do is to show love to one another. With the bad news we are exposed to everyday and the struggles experienced by the average Nigerian, love is all we need at this time not hating on one another".

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ghana cedi ranked 2nd worst among 15 top-performing currencies in Africa

Ghana cedi ranked 2nd worst among 15 top-performing currencies in Africa

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Davido's loyal aide Israel DMW involved in an accident, crashes new car gift

Davido's loyal aide Israel DMW involved in an accident, crashes new car gift

Offset pampers Cardi B with $375K watch and 6 expensive bags as Vals Day gift (VIDEO)

Offset pampers Cardi B with $375K watch and 6 expensive bags as Vals Day gift (VIDEO)

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Chief Imam dies at 130, leaves 290 grandchildren, 200 great grandchildren behind

Chief Imam dies at 130, leaves 290 grandchildren, 200 great grandchildren behind

'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona

'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview

Burkina Faso vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Third-place match Preview