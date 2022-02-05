Actress Titilola Ajayi sets up 'Feast of Love' to celebrate fans for Valentine's Day

'Feast of love' is a love driven initiative created to appreciate couples and lovers who desire to solidify their relationships.

"Everyone knows Valentine's day is a time to show love. Though I believe love should be shown to others from time to time," Ajayi said.

"Feast of Love is a dinner date put together by myself and team to celebrate lovers who are in my fan base."

Ajayi wants fans to share a video on social media recounting that quality they cherish in their partner.

The video entries will run from February 5-12. The videos of couples with highest social media engagement will be selected for the Valentine's Day Date.

The chosen couple will be treated to a dinner with Ajayi, will win consolation prizes, amongst other side attractions.