In celebration of this year's Valentine's Day, actress and filmmaker Titilola Ajayi has set up an initiative called 'Feast of love' to celebrate her fans.
Actress Titilola Ajayi sets up 'Feast of Love' to celebrate fans for Valentine's Day
The actress says the initiative is to show love to fans.
'Feast of love' is a love driven initiative created to appreciate couples and lovers who desire to solidify their relationships.
"Everyone knows Valentine's day is a time to show love. Though I believe love should be shown to others from time to time," Ajayi said.
"Feast of Love is a dinner date put together by myself and team to celebrate lovers who are in my fan base."
Ajayi wants fans to share a video on social media recounting that quality they cherish in their partner.
The video entries will run from February 5-12. The videos of couples with highest social media engagement will be selected for the Valentine's Day Date.
The chosen couple will be treated to a dinner with Ajayi, will win consolation prizes, amongst other side attractions.
"The least of what we can do is to show love to one another. With the bad news we are exposed to everyday and the struggles experienced by the average Nigerian, love is all we need at this time not hating on one another".
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng