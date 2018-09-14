5 ways to live a stress-free life in Lagos

news

Lagos is as cosmopolitan as they come and life in it usually demands 77 30-year old virgins of hard work and stress to grant you comfort.

The average Lagos resident complains of Lagos almost through an entire social media existence. The hold up will drain you and even talking to your gateman tasking.

You are more likely to sweat profusely under it tense air conditioning that in any other Nigerian city. Yet, Lagosians wouldn’t change locations for the world — except, of course, incredible money is being offered.

In July, Pulse wrote about how to deal with bus conductors and danfo drivers in Lagos. In the grand scheme, that’s one of the ways to drain you. Nonetheless, as always, Pulse got you.

Here are five ways to make your life routines less stressful in Lagos;

1. Get off social media and make better lifestyle choices

Lifestyle choices are very basic and it might seem a regurgitation, but they’re what you need. You need to sleep early because you wake up early.

You need to eat well and healthy. You need to work out three-to-five-times-a-week and relax. You need to do the things you like, you need to even create an environment where your work does not drain all your energy.

The way is by remaining chill. Pulse recommends finding your comfort zone in what makes you happy. If you cannot, focus on the positives of wherever you are.

In Lagos, you simply cannot afford to focus on the negatives of your life. You will mostly be stacking up eons if post-traumatic stress disorder and nobody wants that.

These lifestyle choices will nourish your body, mind, spirit, and soul. We want the bad energy to stay away, not follow you like monitoring spirit.

Your village people cannot win this war. Please pick up the slack today.

2. Drink cold water (in every way) and leave aggression to your exes

Bruh, cold water is a chill substance. When Pulse says to drink cold water, it is of both figurative and literal means. It means always drink water, and always remain chill.

Making better lifestyle choices will aid that. Your exes are already after you with aggression, there is no need to aid them and continue the worrying trend.

The best way is to find a calm center by following the next point. Accumulated social media anger is also contagious. Gender wars won’t give you money.

They will only empower you with woke senses to spot inexistent problems. While they empower us to have certain conversations, they are mostly unnecessary and achieve nothing.

Lashing out and getting tired at every instance is sometimes a result of accumulated stress. In Lagos, you need to find that cold water.

3. Drugs and a torchlight won’t help you find yourself

The key is finding a way to keep yourself grounded wherever you are. For me, it’s playing music, reading good articles, praying with my God and talking to SENSIBLE people.

Sometimes, I go out to select places where I don’t know I lot of people. The key is understanding oneself toward understanding what drives one and makes one relax.

I suggest you also get even with your inner self, that drives better emotional intelligence and deftness in handling situations.

4. Don’t be a ‘Demon’ or ‘slay queen’

Mate, enjoyment will kill you. You can enjoy, but there’s no point in finding your own death when it’s not really for you. Fam, don’t go pole a sleeping bear.

Your village people usually need a key to access your destiny. Don’t give them an all-expense paid Visa into the torrents that create your happiness. You need to stay off multiple partners.

I mean, I get it. You need to swear your wild oaths, but be careful to not lose yourself while doing it. A steady sex life has been proven to aid that glow we are all after.

‘Demonizing’ and ‘Slaying’ might offer certain privileges, but long-term, they are not good fr your mental health. You already have time management problems with traffic hindering your curfew.

You already have problems meeting your friends at the joint for Saturday madness. Adding the timetable to meet A and B is not what the Doctor ordered.

Lagos might be fundamentally flawed, but sometimes, you’re the one making it hard on yourself. Ji, Ma sun.

5. Purge your soul and find yourself a ‘big god’

That thing holding you back is a problem and like an anchor holding you back. A significant part of that is money. Sometimes, we need that aid in any form.

‘A big god’ is a metaphor for finding your aid after purging your soul. As Florence Welch sang on their 2018 song, Big God, “You need a big God, big enough…”

Thus, you have a version of a big god. It then becomes pertinent to identify your problems that you can shed yourself and then find your big god to aid you.

Without helping yourself, your big god might work in vain. But first, you need to perform the following purges — no, don’t kill anybody;

1. Stop having sex with toxic people

2. Attend comedy shows as proved by CNN Africa on September 10, 2018 and leave the sad, morose energy out.

3. Stop giving your dry cleaner dirtier clothes than he thought.

4. Stop arguing with your barber when you’re going bald — it’s not his fault.

5. Get into the gym — the cloth is not NYSC Khaki, it didn’t shrink.

6. Figure out why you’re an activist for what you represent

7. Use a condom every time — Listen to Drake, “All it takes is one time.”

8. Don’t be a deadbeat Dad.

6. Always have receipts

What are receipts?

Basically, any shrewd or evidence that could prove any point you’re trying to make. An example is the chat history @UcheDandyMUFC posted when he faced the hollows of #MeToo from Twitter NG.

Let Berger to Ajah offer you pointers. Asides that, you never know what you might cop on these streets. Nor lose guard that level.

Bros, stay woke.