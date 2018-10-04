Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

5 types of car to buy if you move frequently in Lagos

Auto Tips 5 types of car to buy if you move frequently in Lagos

Apart from its elegance, Toyota Camry is one vehicle that'll give you satisfaction in terms of maintenance and fuel efficiency.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image
Image

Fuel efficiency and brand recognition are two factors most people consider before buying a vehicle. Many other people also consider the cost and availability of the spare parts.

Here’s a list of five cars you can choose from when you are ready to buy one.

1. Honda Civic

Honda Civic is one of the rugged and versatile vehicles your money can buy. You can use it as a family car or an efficient ride to your workplace. It is also fuel efficient and its parts are not expensive.

2. Toyota Camry

Apart from its elegance, Toyota Camry is one vehicle that'll give you satisfaction in terms of maintenance and fuel efficiency.

Depending on your budget, the Camry comes in five different trims: L, LE, SE, XLE, and XSE. Most come with a four-cylinder engine.

5 types of car to buy if you move frequently in Lagos play

5 types of car to buy if you move frequently in Lagos

(Checki)

 

3. Hyundai Sonata

Manufactured by a South-Korean company, Hyundai Sonata is a very affordable car. This vehicle stands out among Hyundai cars with its beautiful design and safety features. One of the reasons this car is also popular in Lagos, is because it is easy to maintain and affordable.

4. Toyota Yaris

This Toyota model was launched into the automobile market in 1999 to replace Toyota Starlet. It is a subcompact car that gives its users a comfortable ride and excellent fuel economy. This car can be your reliable companion whenever you feel like cruising around Lagos.

5. Honda Accord

There is no doubt that Honda Accord is the most common Honda model in Lagos and there are many reasons for that.

It has an attractive design, is fuel efficient, and rugged. Maintenance won't be a problem if you go for this vehicle as you can find its parts in most spare part shops. 

If you move about frequently in Lagos, visit cheki.com.ng for a list of affordable cars you can buy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Mad Business A local Nigerian broom sells for N27,000 on eBaybullet
2 Beer, Drinking in Nigeria The brands you have forgotten aboutbullet
3 Santorini Here's why this Greek tourist destination has been trendingbullet

Pop Culture

Why Nigerian pop culture is so big now, Afrobeats, brain drain
Nigerian Pop Culture Here is why Naija is popping up on the world stage now
When is the best time to go house hunting in Lagos
In Lagos When is the best time to go house hunting
Sold yoghurt for 30 years gets N3m from an old customer
Good Deeds After selling Yoghurt for 30 years, man gets gifted N3m by one of his customers
Popular social media app and site Instagram is down
Instagram Down The social networking platform has stopped working
X
Advertisement