5 types of car to buy if you move frequently in Lagos

Fuel efficiency and brand recognition are two factors most people consider before buying a vehicle. Many other people also consider the cost and availability of the spare parts.

Here’s a list of five cars you can choose from when you are ready to buy one.

1. Honda Civic

Honda Civic is one of the rugged and versatile vehicles your money can buy. You can use it as a family car or an efficient ride to your workplace. It is also fuel efficient and its parts are not expensive.

2. Toyota Camry

Apart from its elegance, Toyota Camry is one vehicle that'll give you satisfaction in terms of maintenance and fuel efficiency.

Depending on your budget, the Camry comes in five different trims: L, LE, SE, XLE, and XSE. Most come with a four-cylinder engine.

3. Hyundai Sonata

Manufactured by a South-Korean company, Hyundai Sonata is a very affordable car. This vehicle stands out among Hyundai cars with its beautiful design and safety features. One of the reasons this car is also popular in Lagos, is because it is easy to maintain and affordable.

4. Toyota Yaris

This Toyota model was launched into the automobile market in 1999 to replace Toyota Starlet. It is a subcompact car that gives its users a comfortable ride and excellent fuel economy. This car can be your reliable companion whenever you feel like cruising around Lagos.

5. Honda Accord

There is no doubt that Honda Accord is the most common Honda model in Lagos and there are many reasons for that.

It has an attractive design, is fuel efficient, and rugged. Maintenance won't be a problem if you go for this vehicle as you can find its parts in most spare part shops.