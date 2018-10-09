5 things to know before renting a house

news

Renting a house or an apartment can become a serious issue if you do not make the necessary findings before moving into the house.

Apart from having your money ready, there are lots of things to consider when you are looking for an apartment apart.

And before you waste your hard earned money on a horrible apartment , here are some of the things you need to consider before you start searching.

1. The location of the house

Once you decide the kind of apartment you want, whether a two bedroom apartment or a three bedroom apartment, the next thing to decide upon is the area you'll like to live.

2. The house itself

When you find an apartment in an area you consider good enough to live in, it is important you conduct a thorough inspection of the house. For instance, you won't like to live in an environment that will give you problems when it rains.

3. The proximity of the house to your workplace

Another factor to consider while searching for an apartment is the closeness of the house to your workplace. This will prevent you from spending too much on transportation every day.

4. The landlord

One of the most common issues in living in a rented house arise when the tenant and the landlord live in the same house. If you don't like a situation where the landlord will be knocking on your door every time, it is important you make findings on whether the landlord before you pay.

5. The condition of the house

A lot of people don't seem to put this into consideration, but it is very important you know about the state of a property before you rent it. The house might be going through renovations, it could have more than one landlords, there could a be a legal issue over it. Don't be too desperate to pay, make sure you make proper findings about the house.