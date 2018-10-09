Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Pop Culture >

5 things to know before renting a house

Useful Tips 5 things to know before renting a house

Apart from having your money ready, there are lots of things to consider when you are looking for an apartment apart.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play 5 things to know before renting a house

Renting a house or an apartment can become a serious issue if you do not make the necessary findings before moving into the house.

Apart from having your money ready, there are lots of things to consider when you are looking for an apartment apart.

And before you waste your hard earned money on a horrible apartment, here are some of the things you need to consider before you start searching.

1. The location of the house

Once you decide the kind of apartment you want,  whether a two bedroom apartment or a three bedroom apartment, the next thing to decide upon is the area you'll like to live.

2. The house itself

When you find an apartment in an area you consider good enough to live in, it is important you conduct a thorough inspection of the house. For instance, you won't like to live in an environment that will give you problems when it rains.

3. The proximity of the house to your workplace

Another factor to consider while searching for an apartment is the closeness of the house to your workplace. This will prevent you from spending too much on transportation every day.

4. The landlord

One of the most common issues in living in a rented house arise when the tenant and the landlord live in the same house. If you don't like a situation where the landlord will be knocking on your door every time, it is important you make findings on whether the landlord before you pay.

5. The condition of the house

A lot of people don't seem to put this into consideration, but it is very important you know about the state of a property before you rent it.  The house might be going through renovations, it could have more than one landlords, there could a be a legal issue over it. Don't be too desperate to pay, make sure you make proper findings about the house.

If you are looking for a suitable apartment to rent then visit www.privateproperty.com.ng.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Human Trafficking Nigerian lady in search of better life lands in Paris...bullet
2 Flop of the Week Trump tries to convince us that men are the victims...bullet
3 Instagram Models A step-by-step guide to how thots sell sex onlinebullet

Related Articles

Personal Finance 3 simple ways to getting out of debt without hating yourself
Paycheque 5 meaningful things you should do with your first salary
Personal Finance 5 crucial steps you need to take to become financially independent
Moneywise 25 legit ways to make money online as an undergraduate
Emergency Savings 5 reasons you need a fund for the rainy day
Personal Finance 5 reasons you shouldn't lend money to family and friends
Savings Here are things you'll probably go through if you don't save enough
Savings 5 sneaky ways to save money if you have a plan to buy a house
Trader Moni Here's what Twitter thinks about starting a business with FG N10,000 loan
Money Management 5 practical ways you can avoid running into financial problems

Pop Culture

PVC: Like Taylor Swift, can a Nigerian celebrity inspire us?
Pulse Opinion Like Taylor Swift inspired Tennessee natives, can any Nigerian celebrity inspire 65,000 people to get their PVC?
Medical Doctor convicted of dealing cocaine, wife acquitted
Doctor Escobar Medical Practitioner convicted of dealing cocaine
Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's essay 'We Should All be Feminists' had made a major impact when it became a Ted talk hit in 2012
Chimamanda Adichie 'Women are still invisible,' warns feminist icon
Celebrate the outing of a homophobe as gay? You're homophobic
Homophobia The double standards in dealing with Nigeria's LGBT community
X
Advertisement