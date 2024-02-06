ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Gist  >  pop-culture

5 things to expect when you enter Ibadan Micra cabs

Temi Iwalaiye

Driving with an Ibadan Micra driver is an experience, not just a commute.

An Ibadan micra [flickr]
An Ibadan micra [flickr]

One thing that makes Ibadan stand out is the Nissan Micra cars painted in small red and yellow and their drivers.

I studied in Ibadan for almost seven years. Here are five things I noticed Micra drivers must do:

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you seen how small a micra is? The worst is the front seat that sits two grown adults. Well, no matter how uncomfortable it is, you have to sit in the car packed like a sardine. If you want some resemblance of comfort, you must pay for two seats.

These drivers and their cars are allergic to the car wash. Don’t make the mistake of wearing a crisp white shirt and entering a Micra. By the time they are done with you, your shirt will be brown. You can also trust Ibadan passengers to enter with all manner of food and livestock. Suffice it to say, their cars are filthy.

An Ibadan Micra driver will park on the road to engage in an insult contest with another road user or passenger. Their version of road rage never involves actual violence but cursing people and their forefathers, mothers, and children and telling them they will make it in their lives in loud Yoruba.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you do not have change, you cannot enter their vehicle. One cardinal rule about Micra drivers is that they will never have change. Compared to a city like Lagos, where the drivers might (though not always) help you look for change, Ibadan Micra drivers will always tell you to “Wole pelu change.”.

Have you seen a Micra driver wearing shirts, trousers, or other formal clothes that are relics of colonialism? A proper Micra driver will be wearing an old Ankara kaftan and pants as a true son of the soil.

So, there it is, the characteristics of an Ibadan Micra cab and their drivers.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

7 remarkable Guinness World Records set by Ghanaians

7 remarkable Guinness World Records set by Ghanaians

10 African ID documents with the highest fraud rates

10 African ID documents with the highest fraud rates

African countries with the worst traffic congestion in 2024

African countries with the worst traffic congestion in 2024

10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2024

10 African countries with the lowest cost of living in 2024

Private jet owners in Nigeria face the risk of being put out of business

Private jet owners in Nigeria face the risk of being put out of business

Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria dominate Africa's investment hotspots list in 2023 - Report

Kenya, Egypt, and Nigeria dominate Africa's investment hotspots list in 2023 - Report

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap

Dangote Cement hits historic N10 trillion market cap

Ghana sentences six to death for coup attempt

Ghana sentences six to death for coup attempt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An Ibadan micra [flickr]

5 things to expect when you enter Ibadan Micra cabs