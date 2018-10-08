5 things to consider before buying a used sofa

Shopping for a used sofa? Here are five tips to keep in mind before buying one.

news

A sofa is a vital furniture in most living rooms but they can be quite expensive. If you are considering buying a used sofa, here are five tips to keep in mind before buying one.

1. Check the quality of the sofa

The whole idea of buying a used sofa is to save money on an item that is out of your budget. But while doing this, it is important you look for sofas that will give you almost the same value as a new set.

Check the quality of the wood, check the leather/fabric, and inspect thoroughly to make sure it is not harbouring bugs.

2. Try it out

Sit on the sofa to make sure it is comfortable and the cushion foam is not worn out.

3. Check for odours

Old furniture pieces especially sofas that have been in someone else’s home may have odours you find offensive. Although some odours might air out, others like cigarette smells may not.

4. Consider upgrades

A piece of used sofa with a little dent and rough edges can still make a great furniture for your apartment if you renovate it. You can add a new cushion and change the fabric too to give it a facelift.

However, don’t forget to factor in the cost of upgrades before purchasing the sofa, to make sure it is worth it.

5. Stay within your price

You are probably buying a used sofa because you don't have enough money to buy a new one or you want to save more.

Don't get lured into paying more than you budgeted when you see the sofa you really like. Stay within your price to avoid spending so much on an item you are buying secondhand.