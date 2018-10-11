5 key Questions to ask a seller before buying their car

news

Buying a car, new or used is one of the strongest financial decisions you'll have to make if you have the means.

However, if you're buying a used car , you could end up spending more than you budget if you do not ask the right questions about the vehicle.

Here are five important questions you should ask before buying a used car.

1. Has the car been in an accident?

This first question is very important. Has the car been involved in any accident? What kind of accident? And which part of the car was damaged? These questions will offer explanations on the true state of the vehicle.

2. How has it been used?

The car must have been put into a certain use before the owner decides to sell it off. So, it is important you ask about how the vehicle was used. Was it strictly used for private use, or it was partly private or private commercial?

3. How does it run?

Another important question for the seller should be about the vehicle's speed. What kind of fuel mileage has the car been getting? What brand of fuel does the owner use for the car ? How much oil does the engine burn at this point?

4. Has anything been replaced?

Having used the car for some time before putting it up for sale, it might have been repaired once or twice. And when that happens, some of its original parts might have been replaced. You need to ask about this to determine the car's reliability and efficiency.

5. Why are you selling it?

People don't get rid of a vehicle for no reason, there must be a reason why the seller wants to sell it off. It could be that the car is giving the owner a serious issue. The owner might be considering going for a family size car, there could be many reasons. Just ask.