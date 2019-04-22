The State Command’s spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana, according to NAN said in a press statement that the suspects were arrested after a distress call was placed to the police.

“On April 22, at about 9.30a.m. the Aguda Police Station received a distress call that a group of youths from Ijesha and Aguda areas had engaged themselves in a free-for-all at the boundary between Ijesha and Aguda.

“Police Patrol teams from Ijesha and Aguda were promptly drafted to the scene. The teams brought the situation under control.

“Glasses of three cars were shattered with stones thrown by the hoodlums on each other.

“Five suspects that incude: Lekan Abiose, 30, of No. 25, Adeola St., ltire; Ahmed lsiaka,37, of No. 47, Animashaun ljeshatedo and Aro Rasaq, 28 , of No. 40, Ronke St., ltire , all in Lagos State were arrested by the teams.

“Others arrested are Gideon Agwu,32, of No. 10, Alhaji Mukaila St., lba, Okokomaiko and Temileyin Odulawo, 19, of No. 57, Sanya St., Aguda also in Lagos State.

Elkana added, “Preliminary investigation revealed that some members of the two rival groups fought at a get together organised by one Bukky and Baba Sunday on April 21 at Ijesha area.

“There, one Ijesha youth was allegedly injured.

ALSO READ: Police accidentally kill 25-year-old man in Ogun

“The injured youth was alleged to have mobilised his friends on a revenge mission to Aguda on Monday morning, which led to another fracas.” he said.

Manhunt has been launched for other fleeing members of the gangs, while investigation is going on, Elkana added.