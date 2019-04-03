Ugwu, who was Parish Priest of St. Marks Catholic Church, Obinofia Ndiuno, Ezeagu Local Government Area, was kidnapped on March 13, at about 9 p.m. in the church premises after being shot by the assailants.

His decomposing body was later found in a bush in the area on March 20.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Wednesday that the two suspects were arrested on March 28 in a hide-out in Abuja.

Amaraizu said that the feat was achieved through a diligent work on information received by police operatives of the command.

The two suspects gave their names as Sunday Chibuko, 32, of Umunna Ndiagu in Ezeagu and Benjamin Osogwu, 28, native of Obollo Eke in Udenu Local Government Area.

The suspects were arrested in their hide-out in Area 1 Garki, Abuja, on March 28 after days of being trailed.

The suspects are currently helping the command in its investigation with a view to arresting fleeing members of their gang, he said.

The spokesman assured people of the state that the command would leave no stone unturned until it arrested every member of the gang that committed the sacrilegious act.