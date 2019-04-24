Sani said during a meeting with some groups in Kaduna from Birnin Gwari, Chikun Local Government Areas and representatives of Zamfara indegines resident.

He said the entire Northern region on Nigeria was currently under siege and facing various security challenges.

“Today the entire Northern Nigeria is under siege. In the North West it is the armed bandits, the North Central is experiencing Herdsmen attacks and the North East is ravaged by insurgents.

“In Kajuru, it is Muslims and Christians against one another, in Birnin Gwari it is banditry and kidnapping and along Kaduna Abuja Highway, it is kidnapping and raping.

“I have been visiting you regularly and this time you are in my residence. I have listened to your lamentation, tears, cries and appeals.

”I believe any conscious Nigerian is aware of what you are facing in Birnin Gwari.

“I must say the issue of Birnin Gwari reflects the fears and dangers we are facing in North West today.

“Kidnapping is what we used to hear of in Niger Delta. Today Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Niger and Zamfara States are under siege,” Sani lamented.

Sani, however puts all the blames on the lukewarm attitude of the Northern political leaders.

“The most ideal thing is to face the situation and question those that we have elected into positions of authority,” he said.

Leader of the Coalition of Birnin Gwari Associations, Nasir Khalid, in a protest letter sent to the senator, said several communities had been under attack of bandits since the eve of the general elections to date.

Khalid said no fewer than 40 drivers had been sent to their early graves in the last three months.

He lamented that several communities in Kaduna, Zamfara and Katsina were ransacked and various governments had continued to pay lip service towards addressing the situation.