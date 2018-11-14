news

A few weeks ago, Pulse posted a video of a prostitute who caused a scene in an Akure, Ondo State hotel after being locked out of the hotel room by her customer. She claimed her vagina was peppering her from the frantic sexual romp the man put her through.

Nigerian prostitutes are notorious for disgracing their customers who break their word and underpay or refuse to pay them. This trend seems to have only intensified with the internet.

On November 13, 2018, Instablog9ja posted a video on their Instagram page that has since gone viral. In the video, two low-level, young prostitutes can be seen harassing and assaulting two of their customers who refused to pay them after the usual romp they were hired for at Golden estate, Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

One of their supposed customers was captured on video saying in Yoruba that, “I gave her 5k, but she was bent on collecting 6k from me,” he apparently refused to cough up the remaining 1k and it caused the fight.

As the video progressed, one of the prostitutes locked her customer from his belt as it seemed he wanted to walk away from the scene, she even removed her wig to throw-down. The other prostitute was, however, more dramatic as she caused a scene to the joy of the myriad of onlookers.

She even started crying as she probably felt helpless in the face of her customer who refused to offer her the remaining 1k she asked for. With her fine outfit, she ran herself through the sand.

Please watch the video here;

Please be decent and fulfill your contracts to avoid scenes, people.