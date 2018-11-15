Pulse.ng logo
Young priest celebrates 1-yr of priesthood, dies in auto-crash

Young Priest father dies in auto crash 3 days after celebrating 1 year of priesthood

Friends, well-wishers, and colleagues have taken to Facebook to celebrate the late priest.

  • Published:
Young priest celebrates 1-yr of priesthood, dies in auto-crash play

Young priest celebrates 1-yr of priesthood, dies in auto-crash

(Linda Ikejii's Blog)

Sad occurrences are never welcome. A few weeks ago, Pulse reported the death of 18 corpers at Mowe, Ibafo, Ogun State while travelling from Kaduna State to Lagos.

This time, Rev. Father Hosea Jatau Titus of Lafia Diocese, Nasarawa State died in an auto accident three days after a thanksgiving to celebrate his one year in priesthood.

Young priest celebrates 1-yr of priesthood, dies in auto-crash play

The late Rev. Father Hosea Jatau Titus of Lafia Diocese, Nasarawa State

(Linda Ikeji's Blog)

 

According to Linda Ikeji’s Blog, the late priest held his thanksgiving service on Sunday, November 11, 2018 and died on Tuesday, November 13, 2018.

Upon the sad news breaking, praises and encomiums have rained in from friends and colleagues. One of them, Ezeifedi Ugonna Julius writes, “After ten years of intense and tasking seminary training, you died after one year of priesthood. After joyfully celebrating your one year in the priesthood, you left sorrowfully.

But how can you say goodbye when you were on a mission when you suddenly died in an accident. The deceased used to be a seminary newscaster.

Rest in paradise Fr Hosea Jatau Titus of Lafia Diocese

ALSO READ: Two female OOU students fight over boyfriend (Video)

Another one Mike Raphael wrote, “A SUDDEN AND SAD DEATH OF A YOUNG PRIEST. After ten years of intense and tasking seminary training, you died after one year a priest. 

“After planning to joyfully celebrate your one year in the priesthood, you left us sorrowfully, after a nice time with people of God during Sunday Thanksgiving you left on Tuesday without a goodbye.

“But how can you say goodbye when you were on a mission when you suddenly died in an accident. My dear seminary newscaster, your memory will ever remain green in the heart of many.

”Rest in Paradise Fr Hosea Jatau Titus of Lafia Diocese, until we meet to behold the face of God forever.”

May his soul rest in peace.

