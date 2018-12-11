Pulse.ng logo
Young musician gets stuck in another musician’s wife during sex

It is reported that “San Yo” and Abdu Mulaasi's wife had finished satisfying themselves, but realised that they could not detach from each other.

Upcoming singer gets stuck in senior singer’s wife during sex play

Reports circulating online have it that an upcoming Ugandan Singer, identified as “San Yo” got stuck in the wife of a faded musician, Abdu Mulaasi after they both engaged in sexual intercourse inside a hotel.

It is reported that the young singer and his adulterous lover had finished satisfying themselves, but realised that they could not detach from each other.

Sensing danger, they reportedly called for help from the hotel employees.

They were wrapped in a bed sheet and placed on a truck and then taken round local native doctors for help.

It is further reported that the couple remained stuck until Abdu Mulaasi arrived at the scene, after hearing about the incident. But he did not appear surprised, making people suspect that he must have known already that his wife has been cheating on him.

The illicit lovers were eventually separated in the presence of Abdu Mulaasi and they could not bear the embarrassment.

A video of the entire incident was filmed and posted to YouTube and it has been receiving reactions from the public.

 

