Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Young lady celebrates and thanks God she lost her virginity

On Facebook: Young lady celebrates and thanks God that she lost her virginity

A few weeks after some South African women say they abstain from sex, a woman has celebrates losing her virginity - It's her prerogative.

  • Published:
Young lady celebrates and thanks God she lost her virginity play

Young lady celebrates and thanks God she lost her virginity

(Laila's News)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

On October 16, 2018, a Facebook user, Ajose Iyanuola posted a now-viral message on her Facebook page.

She celebrated losing her virginity. Naturally, since Facebook is more conservative than say, Twitter, she got dragged and celebrated in equal parts — everyone forgot one simple thing; so far as she is of age and it was consensual, it’s nobody’s business.

In the since-deleted message, she thanked God for the privilege of losing her virginity and thanked the guy who helped her achieve the milestone — he probably made the experience worthwhile. It’s the age of liberalism, get on board or crash, mate.

ALSO READ: Three ways to lose your virginity in style

She wrote, “Thank God for the guy who disvirgined my virginity today. God’s blessing (to) him anyways. Now am a woman #OloriVirgin #WickedVirginity

play The deleted Facebook post (Facebook/Laila's News)

 

While some criticism for posting such sensitive material on social media is understandable, criticism for how she should use her body are downright trash.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Motolani Alake

Motolani Alake writes Pop Culture at Pulse.  He is a critic, analyst and Kop who loves a good rant. The game is the game.

Top 3

1 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
2 Madman receives N1.5 million alert, gets arrestedbullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Woman kills herself and her children after her husband fakes his own death
Couple sell their ONE-DAY-OLD baby for N250, 000 to escape poverty
Why do Lagos hotels, bars and clubs keep rejecting single women?
4 tragic deaths and one severe injury at one-year olds birthday party
Madman receives N1.5 million alert, gets arrested
Nigerian guy, 32, married to a Russian woman, 52 dies of a heart attack

Metro

Mum attempts to drown her daughter to punish baby daddy
Police are looking for woman who abandoned child at stranger's doorstep
Police are looking for woman who abandoned child at stranger's doorstep
Glo makes top 4 most admired African brands
Subscribers excited over Glo network experience
5 reasons we can’t wait for GOtv open week
5 reasons we can’t wait for GOtv open week
X
Advertisement