Young lady celebrates and thanks God she lost her virginity

On October 16, 2018, a Facebook user, Ajose Iyanuola posted a now-viral message on her Facebook page.

She celebrated losing her virginity. Naturally, since Facebook is more conservative than say, Twitter, she got dragged and celebrated in equal parts — everyone forgot one simple thing; so far as she is of age and it was consensual, it’s nobody’s business.

In the since-deleted message, she thanked God for the privilege of losing her virginity and thanked the guy who helped her achieve the milestone — he probably made the experience worthwhile. It’s the age of liberalism, get on board or crash, mate.

She wrote, “Thank God for the guy who disvirgined my virginity today. God’s blessing (to) him anyways. Now am a woman #OloriVirgin #WickedVirginity”

While some criticism for posting such sensitive material on social media is understandable, criticism for how she should use her body are downright trash.