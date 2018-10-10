Pulse.ng logo
You could win $830 million USD in lottery prizes this week in Nigeria

Two American lotteries are offering incredible jackpot prizes this week, and you can play Mega Millions and take a chance on winning Powerball – without leaving your home in Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Imagine winning a lottery jackpot prize worth hundreds of millions of dollars! What would do you with all that cash? If you thought that you could only win such huge lottery prizes if you were living in the US, we’ve got news for you!

The Mega Millions jackpot is currently $548 USD (NGN 199 billion) while Powerball’s prize is set at $282 million USD (NGN 102 billion). Someone could win these incredible jackpots in the upcoming draws so why shouldn’t it be you?

Powerball set a world record back in January 2016 by awarding a $1.58 billion USD jackpot. That broke the record previously set by Mega Millions in 2012 when it awarded a $656 million USD jackpot. Lottery fever is on the rise again and Nigerians can play these lotteries as well!

As the official Powerball website clearly states: “You do not have to be a [US] citizen or a resident to play the game.” Anyone, the website confirms, can “purchase a Powerball ticket…play the game and…collect prizes.” Nigerians are included, even you!

So how can you play Powerball and Mega Millions from Nigeria?

You can register at theLotter.com and purchase official Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets, or entries to any of the other 50+ lotteries from around the world that are offered.

Here’s how it works: theLotter’s local agents in the US will buy tickets on your behalf. In return, the website charges a transaction fee and you will get a scan of your tickets before the draw. When you win a prize, it’s entirely yours as commissions aren’t taken from winning tickets.

The system works, as can be seen in the stories of two lucky lottery players who won millions without setting foot in the US.

Woman from Panama wins $30 million Florida Lotto jackpot prize

Despite being retired, Aura D. from Panama had continued working to support her kids. She had only been playing with theLotter for about two months before she scored her big win—the first place prize in the Florida Lotto. Aura was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million USD jackpot minus taxes.

Iraqi wins Oregon Megabucks jackpot without leaving Baghdad

Baghdad resident M.M. had been playing lotteries at theLotter for only a few months when he decided to take a chance at winning the $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot in August 2015. The Iraqi's lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in the New York Times, the Daily Mail, NBC, and in the Associated Press. All of them noted that it was perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter.

Mega Millions and Powerball once again have massive jackpots

Players everywhere are impressed by how easy it is to purchase official lottery tickets online and they have come to trust the purchasing services of theLotter. Playing the lottery online at theLotter is safe and secure and over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $90 million in prizes to over 4 million winners from across the globe.

Nigerians can play to win the huge guaranteed jackpots offered by Mega Millions and Powerball. Online ticket purchasing service theLotter can help make your dreams of lottery riches come true.

For more information how to play Mega Millions and Powerball online from the comfort of your Nigerian home, please visit theLotter.com.

 

