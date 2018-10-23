You could win $2.2 billion USD in lottery prizes this week, without leaving Nigeria

Pulse.ng logo
You could win $2.2 billion USD in lottery prizes this week

Together, the prizes up for grabs is an incredible $2.2 billion USD (793 billion NGN). What would do you with all that cash?

  


History will be made this week. The American Mega Millions lottery is offering a jackpot prize set at $1.6 billion USD (581.6 billion NGN), the largest lottery jackpot ever. Not only that, the American Powerball lottery is currently offering a jackpot prize of $620 million USD (223.5 billion NGN).

Together, the prizes up for grabs is an incredible $2.2 billion USD (793 billion NGN). What would do you with all that cash?

If you thought that you could only win such huge lottery prizes if you were living in America, we’ve got news for you! As the official Powerball website clearly states: “You do not have to be a [US] citizen or a resident to play the game.” Anyone, the website confirms, can “purchase a Powerball ticket…play the game and…collect prizes.” Nigerians are included, even you!

So how can you play Powerball and Mega Millions from Nigeria?

All you need to do is register at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service. On the website you can purchase official Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets, or entries to any of the other 50+ lotteries from around the world that are offered.

Here’s how it works: theLotter’s local agents in the US will buy tickets on your behalf. In return, the website charges a transaction fee and you will get a scan of your tickets before the draw. When you win a prize, it’s entirely yours as commissions aren’t taken from winning tickets.



 

Over the years, theLotter.com has paid out more than $90 million USD in prizes to over 4 million winners from across the globe. Some of the biggest winners at theLotter.com have been a woman from Panama who won a $30 million USD Florida Lotto jackpot prize and a man from Iraq who won $6.4 million USD in the Oregon Megabucks lottery. As the international media reported, it is perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by purchasing official tickets online at theLotter.

Mega Millions and Powerball offer record-breaking jackpots and you can play from Nigeria

You can play to win the huge guaranteed jackpots in the upcoming Mega Millions and Powerball draws. Purchasing official lottery tickets at theLotter using your VISA or Mastercard is simple, safe, and secure.

You will quickly see that playing the world’s biggest lotteries from the comfort of your home in Nigeria could make your dreams of lottery riches come true.

For more information how to play Mega Millions and Powerball online from Nigeria, please visit theLotter.com.

 

