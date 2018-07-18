Pulse.ng logo
Jackpot.com: You can now win $110M US Powerball jackpot from Nigeria!

Online lotto betting has revolutionised the industry and now Jackpot.com is bringing the American prize to you.

Jackpot.com: You can now win $110M US Powerball jackpot from Nigeria! play

Boasting the biggest lottery jackpot in world history (an eye-watering $1.6 billion), the Powerball had previously been the privilege of American residents only, but thanks to Jackpot.com, you now bet on the Powerball, EuroMillions, and much more, all from the comfort of your home!

The next Powerball draw sees a huge rollover which has taken the jackpot to an incredible $110 million! Will you be the one to take it down?

Here’s how:

Picking your numbers is a breeze. Simply create an account at Jackpot.com, then select the Powerball lottery and choose five numbers between 1-69 plus one Powerball from 1-26.

After you place your bet, cross your fingers and wait for the draw, which takes place on Wednesday July 18 in Tallahassee, Florida at 22:59 EST!

If that’s not enough, you can also sign up for their handy subscription service where your numbers are automatically submitted for future draws for only €9.99 per month, meaning you’ll never miss a chance to win big.

Jackpot.com is fully regulated to ensure responsible betting and to give you peace of mind. And, should you need help along the way, their knowledgeable customer experience team are always happy to help.

Check them out for your chance to win the biggest jackpots from Nigeria, and don’t forget to follow Jackpot.com on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest draw results, exciting news and exclusive deals throughout the year.

Make sure you’re part of the action when you take a shot at the $110 million jackpot, we can’t wait to see Nigeria’s first Powerball winner.

Have fun and good luck!

 

