Yahoo boys suspected after mentally unstable woman visits bank

Yahoo boys suspected after mentally unstable woman visits bank to withdraw money

Motorists passed by in slow motion as a woman thought to be mentally unstable enters the street. She had just collected money from an ATM and then starts uttering gibberish sentences.

Yahoo boys suspected after mentally unstable woman visits bank to withdraw money

Some internet fraudsters known as "Yahoo boys" are accused of using fetish means to help their cause.

After withdrawing money from a bank in Lagos, a woman starts to act in a mentally unstable way and takes to the street.

In a video, she is seen speaking to herself while motorists drive their vehicles carefully to avoid more damage.

A person who shared account of the incident suspects Yahoo boys might be responsible for the woman's condition.

"The cause of her fresh madness is unknown but people are already putting it on Yahoo boys (Yahoo Plus). Well it might be Benz, it might be drugs, it might be Igbo in her head."

 

