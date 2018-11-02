Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Yahoo boy renders girlfriend barren after selling her pant

Yahoo boy reportedly renders girlfriend barren after selling her underwear for rituals

A man has been accused of selling his girlfriend's underwear to a native doctor and rendered her barren as a result.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Internet fraudster reportedly renders girlfriend barren after selling her underwear for rituals play

A woman has warned her contemporaries to be careful when dealing with internet fraudsters after her friend's sad experience with one.

(New York Post)

A woman has accused an internet fraudster identified as Emeka for rendering his girlfriend barren after selling her underwear to a native doctor.

She made the allegation in a video shared on IG today. According to the woman the suspect sold his lover's pants for a sum of N200,000 each.

This was after she had used them.

ALSO READ: The differences between a 'yahoo boy' and a 'fraud boy'

In her findings, a pastor who rendered help to the victim confirmed that Emeka reportedly based in Malaysia had taken six underwear belonging to the girlfriend.

A man also warned about a similar incident in a video posted in October. He says panties are the new gold and they sell for a sum of N250,000.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Read all about the luxurious lifestyle of Otunba Cash before arrestbullet
3 Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international...bullet

Related Articles

Desperate For Wealth 3 suspects harvest 6-yr-old girl’s kidney for blood money
Money Rituals Herbalist asked to bring a human heart and two hands to get N11m
Yahoo Plus Internet fraudsters want money, and they are eating poo-poo while at it
Dad exposes his internet fraudster son to EFCC
Suspected Nigerian fraudster arrested for scamming international companies
Immorality Erotic dancer deported for not wearing underwear
Daring Female corps member turns internet on with wet nipples

Metro

Woman reportedly strips naked in public to show scars from when she was gang raped
Woman reportedly strips naked in public to show scars from when she was gang raped
Police arrest Togolese cook who murdered his Nigerian boss
Police arrest Togolese cook who murdered his Nigerian boss
This is how you can finish the year strong with a WIN!
Hubmart rewards customers with millions in free shopping with Awoof Promo draw
Mum of two kills herself because her mum maltreats her niece
Mother of 2 commits suicide because her mother maltreats her niece
X
Advertisement