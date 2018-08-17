International money transfer service WorldRemit partners with Arsenal FC to open coaching lesson opportunities in England for African youth football coaches.

news

Founded by Ismail Ahmed, a migrant from Somaliland following his personal experience dealing with the difficulties of sending money back home; WorldRemit has always had the DNA of supporting local communities from its very inception.

In line with the community ethos that has guided the business, they have partnered with Arsenal FC to recognise the sporting heroes in the community. The two organisations, which have revolutionised their fields are coming together to bring innovative approaches and knowledge to community coaching in Africa.

As the World Cup proves every year it comes around, sports, and football in particular, is a force that unites countries beyond borders in a manner that nothing else can. With this in mind, when WorldRemit wanted to give something back to some of the communities that drive its business, it only seemed right to reach them where the heart is.

Partnering with Arsenal FC, WorldRemit will be sponsoring one winning coach from Africa in an all-expense-paid trip to England where they will be working directly with Arsenal coaches to develop their knowledge of the game to give back to their community on their return.

All interested youth coaches are invited to enter for this unique opportunity by registering at futurestars.worldremit.com and filling in a simple form. Twenty-Five (25) of the most eligible applicants will be selected based on the quality of their entries by a panel of experts and each their teams will receive complete Arsenal kids kits.

The next step will involve the panel of experts including two officials from WorldRemit and two officials from Arsenal nominating five (5) coaches to be shortlisted for the final stage which will be decided by public vote.

With that said; may the best coaches win!

