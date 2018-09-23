Pulse.ng logo
World Class Cocktail Week: A 5-Day extravaganza of luxury cocktails

The week will celebrate Nigeria’s fast-growing cocktail culture attracting the best bartenders, master mixologists and the finest of Diageo’s Reserve Spirit portfolio.

World Class Cocktail Week: A 5-Day extravaganza of luxury cocktails play

World Class shakes things up from Monday 24th September to Friday 28th September at Z Kitchen Victoria Island, Lagos, with the first ever edition of World Class Cocktail Week in Nigeria.

The week will celebrate Nigeria’s fast-growing cocktail culture attracting the best bartenders, master mixologists and the finest of Diageo’s Reserve Spirit portfolio.

Five of Diageo’s Luxury spirits will own each day exclusively as World Class’ Mixer-in-Chief, Kelvin Oduntan, will demonstrate various cocktail serves and much more.

Ketel One Vodka’s meticulously crafted sophistication takes center stage on Monday followed by Ron Zacapa’s masterful blend on Tuesday.

Don Julio, the world original handcrafted luxury premium tequila owns Wednesday while the ingenuity and hard work behind Tanqueray No. Ten Gin will be discovered on Thursday.

Johnnie Walker, the rarest and finest of whiskies, is reserved for Friday.

“World Class exists to make people care about what, where and how they drink in the same way they do about food. We have an unparalleled spirit portfolio with a lot of depth and complexity. World Class Cocktail Week is the platform to showcase these exotic spirits as well as the skill, inspiration and creativity that goes into making fantastic cocktails,” said Ikechukwu Agu, Brand Ambassador for Diageo’s Luxury Portfolio in Nigeria.

World Class Cocktail Week taps into the desire of discovery from consumers for an unforgettable experience they can share with friends. Its first outing seeks to inspire better drinking at home or in bars while providing the knowledge to do so.

18+ Drink Responsibly.

 

