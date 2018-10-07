news

A group of worshippers have been arrested by the police for praying naked.

The worshippers, all women, were reportedly praying in an unregistered church naked last Tuesday when they were arrested.

They were led in prayer by their pastor at a private owned apartment in Rukiga, northern Uganda.

The police were tipped off by the women’s husbands had complained about their wives behaviour, saying they had abandoned their marital homes for one week and camped at Kahababo’s home for day and night prayers.

The District Commissioner, Emmy Ngabirano was surprised and wanted to know why those women have to be naked before they could pray with 'Adah Kahababo'.

He said: “We respect the freedom of worship but people must follow the existing laws of operating a church and one of the requirements is to have it registered.

He continued: "The arrested people were holding an illegal assembly in someone’s house, which they claimed to be their church where they have been praying while naked.

"As the security team, we shall not allow such unlawful activities as they may lead to a cult like that of Joseph Kibwetere where hundreds of people were burnt to death in a church in Kanungu District in March 2000”.