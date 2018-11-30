Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman's corpse washes up the shore of a beach in Lagos

Woman's corpse washes up the shore of a beach in Lagos

A man hurries to remove a woman's corpse from a beach after it washed up the shore all of a sudden.

  • Published:
Woman's corpse washes up the shore of a beach in Lagos play

A corpse momentarily rattles a man while he was observing a private time at the beach.

(Iceland Monitor)

A woman's corpse has washed up the shore of the Alpha beach in Lagos while a man meditated along the beach line.

Immediately her body appears, a first witness drags it out on impulse away from the persistent waters.

ALSO READ: Mortuary staff get arrested for losing a corpse put under their care

The scene occurred on Friday, November 30, 2018, and has been captured in a clip on Instagram.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Dad gives daughter contraceptive to prevent pregnancy when he sleeps...bullet
2 Yahoo ritualists narrate how they killed DELSU first-class studentbullet
3 Yahoo boy reportedly runs mad after using his dad for rituals in...bullet

Related Articles

Man reportedly kills own mother to have sex with her corpse
Boy kills mother, sleeps with her corpse
Man seeking wealth reportedly caught with body parts of 4-yr-old boy
Mortuary staff get arrested for losing a corpse put under their care

Metro

Nigerian celebrities join European Union to campaign against gender-based violence
Nigerian celebrities join European Union to campaign against gender-based violence
Oba Rilwan Akiolu, others commission SPAR Opebi outlet
Oba Rilwan Akiolu, others commission SPAR Opebi outlet
Man says politicians kill for rituals, not yahoo boys (Video)
Man says politicians kill for rituals and steal ladies' panties, not yahoo boys (Video)
Nigerian man officially marries his guitar in Lagos
Nigerian musician officially marries his guitar in Lagos (Video)
X
Advertisement