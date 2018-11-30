Woman's corpse washes up the shore of a beach in Lagos

A man hurries to remove a woman's corpse from a beach after it washed up the shore all of a sudden.
Immediately her body appears, a first witness drags it out on impulse away from the persistent waters.
ALSO READ: Mortuary staff get arrested for losing a corpse put under their care
The scene occurred on Friday, November 30, 2018, and has been captured in a clip on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Disturbing Video: Lady#emo#4oCZ##s corpse washed ashore in Lagos . . Beach goers were left in shock, today, at Alpha beach, Lekki, Lagos, as the lifeless body of a yet-to-be-identified lady was washed ashore. . . According to an eyewitness, there was no recent report or incident of drowning at the beach, so they were surprised to see the body which has since been evacuated.. [Swipe to view the video]