The guests at a gender based violence summit turned their faces away when a rape victim undressed herself to reveal disturbing scars.
This happened on Thursday, November 1, 2018. The president of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa was reportedly present at a Gender Based Violence Summit where the victim revealed the old wounds.
ALSO READ: 20-yr-old man reportedly rapes 100-yr-old grandmother
According to many reports Ausi Phindile who spoke at the event took off her clothes to emphasize the danger women are exposed to.
More reports confirm that she submitted to five surgeries in the abdomen following her experience with her attackers.