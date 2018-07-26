Woman leads hundreds of pensioners to fight for unpaid dues

news

A former judge in Osun State Justice Folahanmi Oloyede, has led hundreds of pensioners who are being owed their dues on a protest march in Osogbo.

According to Punch News, the demonstration which began on Tuesday is expected to last for three days.

In the year 2015, the former judge Oloyede reportedly wrote a petition against incumbent governor Rauf Aregbesola addressing issues relating to non-payment of workers’ salaries and pension .

Punch News gathered that the rights activist was "recommended for a compulsory retirement by the National Judicial Council" after this but that has not stopped her.

“Labourers deserve their wages and it is covetousness to spend what belongs to other people.

"It is a crime to spend pensions and gratuities of the people and deny them their rights.

"We are not beggars, we worked for the entitlements and the government saved this money for us while we were serving the state," Punch captures her in a comment.

ALSO READ: Delay in pension payment sends retiree to depression and stroke

Pensioners urged to get their PVC

Justice Folahanmi Oloyede who appeared unpleased by the development in Osun State has urged pensioners to get their Personal Voter's Card (PVC) in order to be able to vote.

She reckons that the primary role of the government involves service to the electorates but has this occurred?

Oloyede encouraged the pensioners to exercise their rights to vote in this comment:

“Is there any pensioner that is not being owed in this state? Some are being paid half pensions and others are being owed.

“The whole essence of government is for the welfare and security of the people.

"Anybody who is satisfied with hardship can choose to ensure the government continues, but those who are not satisfied should vote for who they like with their PVCs.”