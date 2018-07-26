Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman leads hundreds of pensioners to fight for unpaid dues

Sent From Heaven Woman leads hundreds of pensioners to fight for unpaid dues

To invite positive changes in the affairs of the country, a former judge has encouraged pensions to get their PVC's.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Woman leads thousands of pensioners to fight for unpaid dues play

A group of pensioners are asking the government to fulfil their obligations to them.

(Naija247 News)

A former judge in Osun State Justice Folahanmi Oloyede, has led hundreds of pensioners who are being owed their dues on a protest march in Osogbo.

According to Punch News, the demonstration which began on Tuesday is expected to last for three days.

play

 

In the year 2015, the former judge Oloyede reportedly wrote a petition against incumbent governor Rauf Aregbesola addressing issues relating to non-payment of workers’ salaries and pension.

Punch News gathered that the rights activist was "recommended for a compulsory retirement by the National Judicial Council" after this but that has not stopped her.

“Labourers deserve their wages and it is covetousness to spend what belongs to other people.

"It is a crime to spend pensions and gratuities of the people and deny them their rights.

"We are not beggars, we worked for the entitlements and the government saved this money for us while we were serving the state," Punch captures her in a comment.

ALSO READ: Delay in pension payment sends retiree to depression and stroke

Pensioners urged to get their PVC

Justice Folahanmi Oloyede who appeared unpleased by the development in Osun State has urged pensioners to get their Personal Voter's Card (PVC) in order to be able to vote.

She reckons that the primary role of the government involves service to the electorates but has this occurred?

Woman leads thousands of pensioners to fight for unpaid dues play

A group of voters raise their PVCs at a polling unit.

(The Eagle Online)

 

Oloyede encouraged the pensioners to exercise their rights to vote in this comment:

“Is there any pensioner that is not being owed in this state? Some are being paid half pensions and others are being owed.

“The whole essence of government is for the welfare and security of the people.

"Anybody who is satisfied with hardship can choose to ensure the government continues, but those who are not satisfied should vote for who they like with their PVCs.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast, lover of God and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Bobrisky Muslim woman gets slammed for taking picture with popular...bullet
2 Fornication Pastor caught having sex with church member in hotelbullet
3 Man Enough? FUTA babe says she wants rich men who are good in bedbullet

Related Articles

Abomination Man addicted to porn rapes mum deeply asleep
Bad Gang Superintendent of Police arrested over pension scam in Kogi
In Germany Pensioner who wanted a sex party duped of $54,000
In France Woman hides corpse of mother in freezer to claim pension of deceased
Too Much Pensioner commits suicide in Benue
Abdulrasheed Maina Ex-pension boss volunteers to testify against 43 suspects
'Olojukokoro' Greedy man stores mum's corpse in freezer just to collect her pension
Greed Father butchers first son over land in Anambra
Life Of Problem Delay in pension payment sends retiree to depression and stroke

Metro

Unlawful possession of toy gun lands two brothers in trouble
Surprised? Unlawful possession of toy gun lands two brothers in trouble
Davido visits Infinix authorised retail store, buys new Infinix Note 5
Davido Singer visits Infinix authorised retail store, buys new Infinix Note 5
“How a bottle of beer changed my life” -Star millionaires promo winner
United We Shine Star lager millionaires promo winner narrates 'how a bottle of beer changed his life'
I turned down a $100,000 sex offer – eShun
eShun I turned down a $100,000 sex offer – Ghanaian singer