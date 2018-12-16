Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Woman kills married lover's son after losing womb from many abortions

Woman murders married lover's son after losing her womb from many abortions

It seems an act of revenge when a woman killed a 2-year-old boy as a medium to medium to punish his dad. The latter reportedly makes her to have a lot of abortions.

  • Published:
Woman murders married lover's son after losing her womb from many abortions play

A man loses his 2-year-old son after his lover got a hold of the little one.

(Nairaland)

A woman, Chinenye Ndubuife, has reportedly murdered the son of a married lover who made her lose her womb due to many abortions during their affair.

The incident occurs in Lagos on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

According to The Nation News, the deceased is identified as 2-year-old Wisdom. His dad, Samuel Promise reportedly discovered him dead in a rest room.

Chinenye Ndubuife commits the crime in order to inflict pain on the married lover whose several requests for abortions will her from ever conceiving a child. She ensured the child is killed by hitting his head on the wall.

ALSO READ: Mum gives 8-month-old step-daughter poison to drink

The woman then proceeds to inflict more harm with a stone.

In her claim captured by The Nation, killing the child was not part of her intent. In the report, a conflicting account also states that Wisdom was killed by the suspect's son.

This reportedly occurs while they were playing.

“His body was taken to Mainland General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

"The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti, Yaba for investigation. Further development will be communicated to you," a spokesperson for the police CSP Chike Oti confirms in a report by The Nation.

Oti confirms marks of violence on the corpse.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A alte music enthusiast seeking positive social change. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Many people unaccounted for after shipping container lands on 2 cars in...bullet
2 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet
3 Widow enters the grave of murdered husband to stop his burialbullet

Related Articles

Man reportedly kills own mother to have sex with her corpse
Cultural Pressure How 2 women went against loved ones who wanted their children dead
13-yr-old girl dies after getting raped by cousin's husband and his son
'Otapiapia' Mum gives 8-month-old step-daughter poison to drink

Metro

Banker gets arrested for helping internet fraudster to defraud lover seeker
Romance Scam: Banker gets arrested for helping internet fraudster to defraud lover seeker
Trailer loaded with cows kills 3, injures 24 persons in Kebbi
4 injured as petrol tanker collides with tricycles in Yenagoa
4 injured as petrol tanker collides with tricycles in Yenagoa
Lorry veers off a bridge and injures 3 people in Abuja
Lorry veers off a bridge and injures 3 people in Abuja
X
Advertisement