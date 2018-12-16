news

A woman, Chinenye Ndubuife, has reportedly murdered the son of a married lover who made her lose her womb due to many abortions during their affair.

The incident occurs in Lagos on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

According to The Nation News, the deceased is identified as 2-year-old Wisdom. His dad, Samuel Promise reportedly discovered him dead in a rest room.

Chinenye Ndubuife commits the crime in order to inflict pain on the married lover whose several requests for abortions will her from ever conceiving a child. She ensured the child is killed by hitting his head on the wall.

The woman then proceeds to inflict more harm with a stone.

In her claim captured by The Nation, killing the child was not part of her intent. In the report, a conflicting account also states that Wisdom was killed by the suspect's son.

This reportedly occurs while they were playing.

“His body was taken to Mainland General Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.

"The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti, Yaba for investigation. Further development will be communicated to you," a spokesperson for the police CSP Chike Oti confirms in a report by The Nation.

Oti confirms marks of violence on the corpse.