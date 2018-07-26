Woman jailed for bewitching husband’s penis

news

A magistrate’s court in Zimbabwe has reportedly sentenced a 24-year-old woman to 13 months in prison after she was found guilty of spiritually monopolising her polygamous husband’s penis in such a way that, he loses erection when he goes to his first wife, but regains it only when he returns to her.

Godwishes Magarira told Gutu resident Magistrate, Victor Mohadi that his wife, Memory Shiri has bewitched his penis in such a way that he is not able to get intimate with his first wife.

He said when he started experiencing the weird erectile dysfunction, he confronted Memory Shiri who happens to be his second wife and she simply told him “ndakakusunga” meaning, ” I bewitched you”.

The traumatised husband said that the convict later kept boasting that she controls his sexual life.

Godwishes Magarira chose to sue the wife after a medical examination report diagnosed him of erectile dysfunction.

Though issues bothering on spirituality are not heard by law courts in some countries, Zimbabwean laws reportedly frown on witchcraft.

The 13 month prison term slapped on Memory Shiri is to be suspended only if she performs 455 hours of community service.