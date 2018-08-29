news

A horny woman Barbra Njondaya has threatened to kill a 12-year-old boy after she held him at knifepoint sexually abused him.

As a result, Njondaya who is a former teacher at the Muchekayaora Primary School in Zimbabwe, has been asked to pay a fine of N108,000 or risk going to jail for six months.

A report by My Zimbabwe News confirms that the accused dragged the 12-year-old into her house to assault him in a bedroom.

She reportedly kissed him on the mouth several times.

Despite Barbra Njondaya's threat, the boy told his mother who is a former colleague to the accused.