A boy who reportedly suffered sexual abuse in the hands of an elderly woman has reported the incident to his mother.
As a result, Njondaya who is a former teacher at the Muchekayaora Primary School in Zimbabwe, has been asked to pay a fine of N108,000 or risk going to jail for six months.
A report by My Zimbabwe News confirms that the accused dragged the 12-year-old into her house to assault him in a bedroom.
ALSO READ: Gay suspect prefers sex with ladies, not dudes
She reportedly kissed him on the mouth several times.
Despite Barbra Njondaya's threat, the boy told his mother who is a former colleague to the accused.