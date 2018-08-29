Pulse.ng logo
Woman holds 12-year-old boy at knife point and sexually abuses him

In The Mood Horny woman holds 12-year-old boy at knifepoint and sexually abuses him

A boy who reportedly suffered sexual abuse in the hands of an elderly woman has reported the incident to his mother.

  Published:
Horny woman holds 12-year-old boy at knife point and sexually abuses him play

A little boy ignores the threat made by his abuser who vowed to kill him should he reveal the details of their meeting. According to a report, the woman held him at knifepoint.

(Outlook India)

A horny woman Barbra Njondaya has threatened to kill a 12-year-old boy after she held him at knifepoint sexually abused him.

As a result, Njondaya who is a former teacher at the Muchekayaora Primary School in Zimbabwe, has been asked to pay a fine of N108,000 or risk going to jail for six months.

A report by My Zimbabwe News confirms that the accused dragged the 12-year-old into her house to assault him in a bedroom.

Horny woman holds 12-year-old boy at knife point and sexually abuses him play

A woman has seen a judge following allegations that she sexually abused the son of a former colleague.

(Sugar Mummies Kenya (Image used for illustration))

ALSO READ: Gay suspect prefers sex with ladies, not dudes

She reportedly kissed him on the mouth several times.

Despite Barbra Njondaya's threat, the boy told his mother who is a former colleague to the accused.

