Woman has sex with mad man publicly in Aflao for money ritual

news

A report by thepressradio.com indicate that a 34-year-old woman from Aflao in the Volta region reportedly had sex with a man believed to be mad, in public to enable her succeed with a money ritual she had initiated at a fetish priest’s shrine.

According to the report filed by the news website’s reporter, Mimi Stephan, the desperate woman identified as Efe Dodge had gone to the unnamed fetish priest to make her rich.

As part of the ritual popularly known as ‘sakawa’, the priest allegedly asked her to have public sex with a mad man as a precondition for her success. After the sex, Efe was reportedly required to fetch the mad man’s semen and send to the said priest for the ritual.

READ ALSO: How could an armed police officer get so drunk?

A video published on the website shows Efe having sexual intercourse in public with a man who looks unkempt, while a large crowd present cheered them on.

It is unclear when exactly the incident happened and whether it has been reported to the police.