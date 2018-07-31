Woman dies while voting in Zimbabwe General elections

news

In Zimbabwe, a woman has died while casting her vote at a polling station in the first Mugabe-free election since being removed from power.

Priscilla Chigumba, the chairperson of Zimbabwe's Electoral Commission confirmed this in an iHarare report.

"The commission is saddened to learn of an unfortunate incident in Bulilima where a female voter collapsed and died at a polling station.

"We want to express our deepest condolences to the family of the now deceased," says Chigumba in a statement she made on Monday, July 30, 2018.

The turnout at Zimbabwe's General Elections held on Monday, July 30, 2018, has been put at 75% according to many reports.

It is the first poll since the army removed Robert Mugabe from power in a coup d'état.

Heavy punch knocks man unconscious on queue for INEC's PVC

A man has reportedly been knocked unconscious after he was hit by a punch while on a queue reserved for the collection of INEC's Permanent Voters' Card (PVC).

The incident happened in Alapere, Lagos, according to an IG post shared by Instablog9ja on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

A video showed a man who laid still on the floor. He was seen been tended to in a first cut. In a following one, he had returned to consciousness and was seated upright.

In the clip captured a text by a person who witnessed the beginning of the drama.

It was gathered that a fight broke out in just ten minutes into the allocation of the PVC to registered voters.

The victim who fainted has tried to help maintain peace before a punch hit him.