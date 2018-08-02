Pulse.ng logo
Woman cuts off husband’s penis for spending time with 2nd wife

Police chief said Ahmed was admitted to a hospital after his first wife chopped off his penis during a fight.

45-year-old Yunus Ahmed has lost his genitals to his first wife's rage who complained that he was spending more time with his second wife.

The incident happened in Muzaffarnagar district, northern part of India, Police revealed.

The Area Police Chief, Anil Kaparwan, said Ahmed has been admitted to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh state’s Muzaffarnagar district.

The police chief also said Ahmed's first wife has been arrested on Thursday, August 2, 2018 after Ahmed's relatives filed a complaint with police.

According to local media reports, Ahmed got married to his second time with the consent of his wife in 2017 over his first wife failure to give birth to a son.

How Ahmed lost his manhood to his wife's rage

Kaparwan told local media that Ahmed and his first wife often had quarrels over his staying at the second wife’s residence.

On Wednesday, their fight flared up and the woman, who repeatedly accused him of not spending time with her and ignoring her, cut his genitals using a knife.

He was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition and is receiving medical treatment,” Kaparwan said.

The woman faces charges of causing grievous hurt and bodily harm and could face a maximum of 10 years in jail, police said.

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

