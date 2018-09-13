Woman complains of hell living with devilish husband

news

On Wednesday, September 12, 2018, the Idi-Ogungun Customary Court in Ibadan has heard a case of a woman Deborah Olusola, who complained of hell living with a devilish husband identified as Pastor. Sunday Olusola.

According to the complainant, her experiences with the clergyman since bearing her first child for him has been quite sour.

Deborah alleged that her husband married her using a false prophecy. This was gathered in a report by Punch News.

”My lord, he promised to assist me but later told me that God said both of us should become one through marriage.

“I believed the prophesy because I thought it was truly God’s voice and we got married after a few weeks.

“Again, he prophesied that my mother should resign from her place of work and relocate to our matrimonial apartment.

“He said God would kill her if she didn’t obey the purported God’s voice and my mother yielded to the prophecy because she too believed him as a man of God.

“He began showing his true colour immediately I got pregnant, maltreating me, became less concerned about my well-being and brutalised me.

“I passed through hell during the pregnancy of the only child of the marriage.

“His parents too nagged and beat me, and even extended the hatred to my mother by treating her as a slave.

“The worse he did was that I caught him sleeping with his blood sister and threatened to deal with me if I expose him.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes until I read text message conversations between him and his sister on his cell phone which confirmed what I saw.

“My relationship with him in the last one and half years was not friendly and his ways of life didn’t prove him to be a man of God.

“I pray the court to separate us because I can’t cope anymore with the marriage because of his devilish ways of life,” Deborah Olusola told the court.

At the Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, the defendant had no problem with his wife's request for divorce.

He reportedly urged the court to grant her wish to be separated.