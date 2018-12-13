Pulse.ng logo
Woman caught while trying to behead her own daughter

The incident occurred in an uncompleted building along no tension road in Delta state

A middle age woman has been caught trying to behead her own twelve-year-old daughter in Delta state.

According to a Facebook user, Isaac Omoyibo, who shared the news, the incident occurred in an uncompleted building along no tension road Off Kpateghe Road, Oghara Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The reason behind her action was not ascertained but, it is believed to be for money ritual.

In the images he posted, the daughter was seen with blood all over her body and the said mother lying on the ground with blood stains on her clothes.

