A 13-year-old girl, has had her left hand burnt by her grandmother who sought to punish her for stealing from stew pots.

The incident happened in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

According to many reports, the police have arrested the woman Aisha Tetteh and her accomplice Godson Ablor.

More reports confirm that the pair ignored the victim's call for help and went on force her hand in a coal pot until the skin peeled off.

The victim had been the one accused after an investigation to find a person responsible for stealing meat from two pots of stews.

Her punishment went on despite denying the allegation.