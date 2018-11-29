Pulse.ng logo
Woman burns granddaughter's hand to teach her not to steal meat

A little girl was made to suffer a bad injury on her left hand after a painful punishment approved by her grandmother.

  • Published:
You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)

A 13-year-old girl, has had her left hand burnt by her grandmother who sought to punish her for stealing from stew pots.

The incident happened in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.

According to many reports, the police have arrested the woman  Aisha Tetteh and her accomplice Godson Ablor.

A little girl display a bad injury on her left hand after a punishment by her grandmother who has been arrested alongside an accomplice.

(Graphic Ghana)

 

More reports confirm that the pair ignored the victim's call for help and went on force her hand in a coal pot until the skin peeled off.

The victim had been the one accused after an investigation to find a person responsible for stealing meat from two pots of stews.

Her punishment went on despite denying the allegation.

