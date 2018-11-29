A little girl was made to suffer a bad injury on her left hand after a painful punishment approved by her grandmother.
The incident happened in Accra, Ghana, on Tuesday, November 27, 2018.
According to many reports, the police have arrested the woman Aisha Tetteh and her accomplice Godson Ablor.
More reports confirm that the pair ignored the victim's call for help and went on force her hand in a coal pot until the skin peeled off.
The victim had been the one accused after an investigation to find a person responsible for stealing meat from two pots of stews.
Her punishment went on despite denying the allegation.