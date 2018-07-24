Pulse.ng logo
Woman labeled a bad Islam ambassador for taking picture with Bobrisky

Bobrisky Woman labeled a bad Islam ambassador for taking picture with cross-dresser

A man later apologized for his criticism of a woman who appeared in a picture with Bobrisky.

  • Published:
Bobrisky looks great after having his face beat by MUA ML Pro play

Bobrisky looks great after having his face beat by MUA ML Pro

(Instagram/ @bobrisky)

A woman named Omotolaniee has been labeled a bad Islam ambassador for after taking a picture with Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky.

The pair were captured together at an Abuja event marking the World Day Against Trafficking In Person.

Woman labeled a bad Islam ambassador for taking picture with cross-dresser play

A woman who appeared in a picture with Bobrisky has been labeled a betrayer of Islam.

(LIB)

 

It was reportedly organized by the Tonto Dikeh Foundation in partnership with the Anti Human Trafficking Agency.

A man identified as Akinbusola on Twitter didn't seem pleased about the image and he made his thoughts known.

This was in response to Omotolaniee's tweet announcing the meeting with Bobrisky.

Woman labeled a bad Islam ambassador for taking picture with cross-dresser play (LIB)

ALSO READ: Fans make assumptions as cross-dresser kisses Tonto Dikeh

He has since apologized for dragging the woman but at this time, the damage was already done.

 

Many online blogs and discussion groups had captured the incident and have made it a conversation.

