Woman accidentally falls into shark tank during feeding time

The shark tank houses several baby lemon sharks which can grow to about 11 feet long.

(New York Post)

In a footage, a woman was seen rushing off, probably to do something important when she was tripped and fell into a shark tank during feeding time — the sharks were hungry. 

She had used the gangway for a shortcut because she was in a hurry.

As it was feeding time, on that gangway — which people usually don’t pass, a usually closed hatch on the floor was open, unknown to the woman. 

As she stepped in her hurry, she fell into the shark tank and was surrounded by two lemon sharks.

The event occurred before business opened for the day at Wuyue Plaza in Jiaxing, about 60 miles west of Shanghai. A spokesperson for Wuyue Plaza says, “The gangway is off limits during feeding time but the employee was in a rush to get to a meeting. She was quickly rescued from the tank and did not suffer any injuries.”

She was rescued by two security guards and walked away uninjured, but two sharks circled her for about one minute.

